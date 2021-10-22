The Yakima City Council is considering an increase in the refuse tax to support the Clean City program.
The program was started in 2019 to clean trash, graffiti and litter in public spaces and coordinate neighborhood cleanup events. The program also supports the Yakima Police Department in enforcing unlawful camping policies for people experiencing homelessness.
City Finance Director Jennifer Ferrer-Santa Ines said the council will decide whether the increase is passed on to waste removal customers instead of having the utility provider pick it up. If the increase is passed to customers, users with a 32-gallon cart would pay an additional $1.30 a month, or $15.60 each year, Public Works Director Scott Schafer said. Users with a 96-gallon cart would pay an additional $1.50 a month, or $18 a year. Users with yard waste would pay an additional $1.15 a month, or $9.20 a year.
Ferrer-Santa Ines said the increase, if approved and passed to customers, would be in effect once customers have been notified. She said the rate increase has to be advertised for at least two weeks before it can take effect. It does not need voter approval.
The council authorized an increase of funding to the Clean City program earlier this month, contingent on funding.
Ferrer-Santa Ines said the increase would generate about $425,000, which would cover the $423,500 program increase requested by the council.
She added that the program would use about $25,000 for an increased police presence, $110,000 for trash cleanup, $180,500 for additional legal staff members, and $100,000 for enhanced code enforcement and outreach for people experiencing homelessness.
Mayor Patricia Byers said she supports the Clean City program and wants people to understand how the increase will work.
Ferrer-Santa Ines said the refuse tax was last increased in January 2019.
The council approved a separate increase in the customer cost for waste removal services last year, she said. Customers will see a 3.5% increase in the cost for waste removal services each year through 2025. That hike is helping pay for increases in Yakima County landfill tipping fees and operational costs.
Stormwater tax
The council will also have a public hearing on a stormwater tax increase, which would generate about $225,000.
Byers said an increase to the stormwater tax would be excessive because the refuse tax increase would cover what’s needed for the Clean City program.
Council member Kay Funk recommended the funds generated from the stormwater tax increase go to the general fund.
“We have tremendous shortfalls in the general fund, and that is going to be problematic going forward in multiple areas,” she said.
Council member Brad Hill said the Clean City program is still in its infancy and may require more funds in the future. He said he welcomes discussion about where funds from the stormwater tax may otherwise be directed.
Council member Soneya Lund said she expected the Clean City program to require more than the $425,000 from the refuse tax increase.
“We can’t have too clean of a city,” Lund said.
The public can comment on the potential raises to the refuse tax and stormwater tax on Nov. 1. Yakima residents can register for public comment by visiting www.yakimawa.gov/coucil/public-comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.