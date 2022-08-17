The COVID-19 testing site at Yakima Valley College will move to the east parking lot of the former Orthopedics Northwest Clinic at 1211 N. 16th Ave. in Yakima.
The new site, which will begin operations on Tuesday, Aug. 23, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Though the site is set up as a walk-up clinic, there will be ADA parking signs up where visitors can park and be tested from inside their vehicle. The testing site will offer PCR tests for visitors as young as 3 months of age. Results are typically available the day after testing.
The last day of testing at the YVC site will be on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Testing is open to anyone with symptoms or anyone who has been exposed or worried about having been exposed.
According to a joint press release sent out by Yakima Valley Memorial and University of Washington Medicine, the move will make room for YVC students to park as the fall semester approaches.
Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made at www.wacovid19.org/yakimatesting/. Walk-ins are welcome. Tests are free of charge and open to the public. No proof of identification is needed. Spanish-speaking staff will be available.