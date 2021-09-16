Nathan Wingerter delayed getting vaccinated against COVID-19, mostly because life is busy. It wasn’t for any particular reason other than getting pushed back by everyday responsibilities.
As he lay in a bed at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital recently after recovering from COVID-19, Wingerter said he had arranged to get vaccinated “literally the day after I got sick,” he said. He should have gotten it months ago, “but you get busy with work, stuff like that,” he added. “I should have just done it ... but ... people let life get in the way and it’s silly because it doesn’t take long.
“In retrospect I should have done it months ago and I’m sure I wouldn’t have been in this situation.”
Wingerter agreed to be interviewed by a television reporter before he was discharged Tuesday, and the station shared footage with other media outlets as part of an agreement with the hospital.
The Yakima resident was still getting supplemental oxygen through a nasal cannula when he talked about his experience.
“Essentially it feels like you’re taking constantly shallow breaths that can’t keep you up and you’re about to pass out,” Wingerter said. “My lungs are potentially damaged forever.
“I try to be an active guy. I love skiing and exercise and stuff, and we’ll see how this affects all that in the long term. I don’t know yet.”
Bret Desgrosellier, a registered nurse who works in the COVID-19 unit, said when people die from COVID-19, “they don’t just die all of a sudden,” he said. “They’re suffocating, sometimes for weeks at a time.
“It’s hard to do this every day. We keep coming back and we have to come back,” Desgrosellier added. “And we just don’t know what every day is going to bring. ... It’s a lot of unknown that we’re fighting against and trying to kind of at least educate the community on the importance of getting vaccinated.”
“Because I don’t have people who come in here who are vaccinated and die on me. I have people who come in here who are unvaccinated and die on me.”
Wingerter is glad to be alive and appreciative of his care. But people should do what they can to avoid going to the hospital for COVID-19.
“You don’t want to be here, obviously,” he said. “But when you’re struggling to breath, fighting for your life, it’s not something I would recommend and if getting a vaccine is going to prevent ... even if you get COVID, but just minimize it enough where you don’t get hospitalized, it is totally worth it.”
