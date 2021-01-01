Marco Arturo Salmeron was supposed to have been born Jan. 12.
But he apparently couldn’t wait, and instead was born 12:42 a.m. Friday at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, making him Yakima County’s first baby of 2021.
“He decided to make an entrance,” said Nancy Silva, Arturo’s mother. “He wanted to come out.”
Marco was resting Friday morning at the Yakima hospital with Silva and his father, Marc Antonio Salmeron. He weighed in at 6 pounds 6 ounces.
Silva, Salmeron and Marco were doing well after the early morning excitement, she said.
“He’s excited for his boy, his little buddy,” Silva said.
Having a child during a pandemic presented some unique challenges. Silva said she worked from home and took precautions to avoid the coronavirus. However, at the hospital they can’t have visitors, which meant that Marco’s sisters, ages 4 and 2, will have to wait a bit to see their baby brother in person.
Silva said the older girls are excited about having a brother. It’s also exciting, she said, to have the first baby of the New Year.
“We are just happy we have a healthy baby,” Silva said. “That’s all that matters.”