The latest figures from the state Employment Security Department show a mixed picture for Yakima County’s job market.
According to preliminary data from the state Employment Security Department, Yakima County reported a 7.2% unemployment rate in September. That’s well above the same months in the past three years when rates were in the 4% range. However, it’s much lower than the 10% unemployment rate from August and half the 14.3% rate reported in April.
In September, 10,106 Yakima County residents sought work but did not have jobs. That’s a 64.7% increase from September 2019. However, fewer residents were out of work than in August, when 13,651 residents did not have a job.
More Yakima County residents were in the labor force, which means they were either employed or seeking work, an indicator of an improving job market. In September, 140,752 residents were in the Yakima County labor force, compared to 139,342 residents in September 2019.
Unemployment in Yakima County in September and October tends to be lower than the rest of the year due to the busy fall harvest season. In September 2019, the latest year data was available for that month, 32.3% of the 126,495 jobs in Yakima County were in agriculture, according to preliminary figures from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, which is based on employer payroll records. For all of 2019, agriculture made up an average of 27.3% of all jobs in Yakima County.
More Yakima County residents have also been able to return to work as more businesses have reopened in recent months. In late August, local restaurants were able to resume indoor dining at 25% capacity. Indoor dining at restaurants went up to 50% capacity earlier this month when the county entered Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan. Last month, gyms and indoor fitness centers also were able to reopen, with limits.
However, it remains to be seen whether unemployment will stay on a downward trend. Yakima County reported a significant increase in the number of weekly initial unemployment claims earlier this month. Also, there was an increase in the number of residents who have exhausted unemployment benefits and seeking additional weekly benefits through the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” said Don Meseck, regional economist for Employment Security. “It looks like it will be a slow path to recovery.”
Another reason for Meseck’s caution: Yakima County also continued to report year-over-year losses in nonagricultural jobs. In September, Yakima County reported 83,800 nonagricultural jobs, according to Employment Security figures. That's a loss of 4,600 jobs, or 5.2%, from the same month in 2019.
That’s a more significant job loss than in August when the number of nonagricultural jobs dropped by 3.4% year-over-year.
“We don’t know how many firms, especially in leisure and hospitality, are going to reopen,” Meseck said. “I think it’s safe to say that among all firms that are temporarily closed, some are not going to open, and some may open only in a reduced capacity.”
Nearly every sector reported a year-over-year decline in jobs. Government and leisure and hospitality reported the most significant losses with 1,900 and 1,400 fewer jobs, respectively. Other industries that reported losses included professional and business services and wholesale trade, which had 600 fewer jobs each from the same period a year ago.
However, retail trade reported a year-over-year gain of 400 jobs in September, a notable departure from other industry sectors.
Meseck said the increase likely reflects robust growth in several subsectors in retail trade, including grocery and hardware stores. Other retail subsectors, such as motor vehicles and clothing stores, have seen a drop in jobs.
“In aggregate, we still see retail growth, but it depends what retail subsector you’re talking about,” he said.