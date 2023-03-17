Yakima County’s COVID-19 rental assistance program is gradually coming to an end. Nearly all the funds have been spent, according to Yakima County Director of Human Services Esther Magasis, and applications for funds will close in the next month.
Residents who need assistance should move quickly. Applications submitted now may not receive funding. New online applications will not be accepted after March 31, and the last opportunity for in-person applications is at an April 19 rent fair.
Magasis said officials are searching for new sources of funding to maintain several types of rental assistance, even as the pandemic-era financing expires.
“We understand that challenges from the pandemic continue to impact the Yakima community,” Magasis said in a news release. “We remain committed to supporting those in need and will continue to explore new avenues to provide assistance to our community members.”
Yakima County began distributing rental assistance in September 2020 to help residents and landlords overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the related stay-at-home order. Eligible applicants must make less than 80% of the area median income and live in Yakima County.
County officials have distributed more than $30 million in assistance and collaborated with the platform Forward, as well as other local organizations, to pass out those funds.
To apply, Yakima residents can go to the county’s website and apply through a portal for tenants or landlords. Any applications submitted after March 13 may not be processed, according to a news release.
“Applications submitted after March 13 will be reviewed but funding is not guaranteed,” said Forward marketing manager Tina Tran in an email. “We still encourage Yakima residents to get their applications in and we will do our utmost to ensure that the remaining funds are disbursed equally.”
The online portals will close at the end of March, but there will be one more opportunity to apply in-person for rental assistance.
Yakima County has partnered with FORWARD, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, OIC of Washington and Yakima Valley Farmworkers Clinic on several rental assistance fairs. Over 400 households have been served through those events, according to the news release.
The fair will be from noon-7 p.m. April 19 at the Sunnyside Community Center. There will be bilingual specialists to help people apply in English or Spanish.
Tran said all remaining funds are expected to be spent based on current applications, expectations for the rest of the month and the rental assistance fair.
Yakima County returned roughly $2 million of the $43 million in rental assistance funding it received due to processing delays.
Yakima County is still working on securing future services. Residents can contact the Department of Human Services at HumanServices@co.yakima.wa.us or 509-574-1365.
“Yakima County is working at the local and state level on strategies to provide additional assistance and wrap-around services for high-need community members,” Tran said.
