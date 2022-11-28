Improving air quality has prompted the Yakima Clean Air Agency to remove a countywide ban on outdoor burning and the use of uncertified woodstoves.
The ban was enacted last week after stagnant weather conditions contributed to poor air quality, according to a Clean Air news release.
It was lifted at 1 p.m. Monday, the release said.
A similar ban on the Yakama Reservation was removed late last week because of improved air quality, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
