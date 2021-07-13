Yakima County stands to receive an increase of more than $1 million in state funds for homeless services over the next two years.
The state Department of Commerce plans to award the county a total of $5.6 million in Consolidated Homeless Grant funds through the next fiscal year, which ends in June 2023.
The county received more than $4.4 million the last biennium.
This funding source is separate from local homeless funds, which come from recording fees such as property transfers.
Local homeless funds average about $1 million a year and support low-barrier shelters, extreme winter shelters and capital improvement projects.
Yakima County commissioners are expected to formally accept the funds at their next regular business meeting Tuesday.
The funds are broken into categories that determine how they can be spent.
These areas include housing and essential needs, which covers limited rental assistance, move-in costs, transportation, personal hygiene and health supplies and permanent supportive housing.
The county will receive $3,811,288 in essential needs funding, up from $2,602,245 last go-round and $359,536 in permanent supportive housing funds, up from $144,170 last biennium.
Those increases offset a slight decrease in the grant’s base funding of $1,483,928, down from $1,680,014 last funding cycle.
Esther Magasis, director of the county’s Department of Human Services, will provide more details about the funding during Tuesday’s 10 a.m. meeting.