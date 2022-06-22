Yakima County will pay a Toppenish man $325,000 in a settlement stemming from a June 2016 crash involving a Yakima County Sheriff’s deputy.
The man – Joel Delgado – claimed Deputy Jake Church attempted to make an unsafe U-turn when they collided.
Yakima County Commissioners approved the settlement during Tuesday morning’s regular business meeting.
The settlement ends a lawsuit Delgado filed in Yakima County Superior Court in May 2019.
The lawsuit said Delgado was headed north on Yakima Valley Highway when Church attempted a U-turn from the right shoulder of the road when they collided.
Church was parked on the right shoulder monitoring traffic speeds when he attempted the U-turn into the southbound lane, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit said Delgado continues to suffer pain and disability from his injuries and has incurred medical and other expenses that will continue into the future. He sought special damages to be proven at trial.
Delgado’s attorneys initially filed a $10 million claim with the county followed by the lawsuit, according to the resolution approving the settlement. The settlement was reached during a June 15 mediation.
