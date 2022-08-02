Turnout in Yakima County for the 2022 primary election was 17% on Tuesday, according to unofficial totals.
That number will rise in the days ahead as more ballots are counted, and more arrive by mail. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross estimated that 5,000 more ballots were left to be counted on election night.
Over 27,000 ballots have been returned and 21,848 were counted Tuesday, according to returned ballot statistics released on the Yakima County Auditor’s website.
In 2021, 18,993 people voted in the primary election, and 40,843 voted in the November 2021 general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.