Yakima County supporters of President Donald Trump and Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp will gather for a flag-festooned convoy to a rally on the state’s west side.
Yakima County Republican Chairwoman Debra Manjarrez is asking those who want to come to the rally in Bellevue on Saturday to meet at the Gateway parking lot, 12 N. Fair St. by the Target store, at 9 a.m., and be prepared to head out at 9:30.
Manjarrez, in an email, asked participants to decorate their vehicles with American flags, as well as Trump and Culp banners.
Yakima County’s contingent is expected to meet up with others from Moses Lake and Tri-Cities at the North Bend Outlet store to form a convoy in to Bellevue for the 3 p.m. rally.
“I have committed Yakima to this event,” Manjarrez said in the email. “I don’t want to be the only car from Yakima.”