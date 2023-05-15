Yakima County officials plan to work with the Bureau of Land Management on the criteria for putting solar farms on federal public lands.
The federal agency is updating its environmental impact statement for new solar farms. Environmental impact statements identify potential environmental effects projects may have and require developers to address them.
The proposed updates come after federal authorities decided to add five Western states including Washington to the solar planning effort on public lands.
So far, three solar farms have been approved on private land in Yakima County, but none on federal public land.
Currently, the county has a moratorium on solar farms until its planning department devises specific siting codes for such developments.
Yakima County will be a cooperating agency sharing information and will have the opportunity to review its own plan and procedures to coordinate with the BLM. More information about the process can be found on the BLM’s e-planning page.
Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney said she’s excited to see the county participate.
“They want us to help them better define impact,” she said. “It’s not just the natural impact; they want to know the human environmental impact.”
The BLM said in a statement that it’s in the process of signing a memorandum of understanding with Yakima County on the update.
The work will be part of updating the 2012 Western Solar Plan, which included six Southwestern states: Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah.
Now the BLM is considering whether to expand the solar planning effort to include Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.
President Joe Biden’s executive order 14008, Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad, ordered the Department of Interior secretary to review siting and permitting processes on public lands to increase renewable energy production while ensuring environmental protections.
“This is going to be a several-months-long process,” McKinney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.