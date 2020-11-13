Plummeting revenue in the Yakima County Department of Corrections is forcing county officials to make creative adjustments to produce a balanced 2021 operating budget.
On Tuesday, Commissioners Ron Anderson and Vicki Baker approved a preliminary $271.3 million overall budget that calls for shifting more road levy funds to the general fund, deeply tapping carryover funds and dipping into reserves.
There will be no pay increases, with the exception of those already committed under previous contracts. Equipment replacements are being deferred. Corrections alone has cut expenses by $6.8 million through layoffs, demotions and other reductions.
But that still falls short of the more than $10 million in revenue the department lost when its contracts to house inmates from other communities dried up. Those communities stopped sending inmates here when the coronavirus pandemic rocked the state.
Funds from a road levy that have helped Corrections operate over the past several years
will be increased by $1.75 million, from $2.2 million to $3.95 million, according to the preliminary budget.
The amount from the general fund supporting corrections also would
be increased by $1.5 million, from
$13.6 million to more than $15.1 million in 2021.
Limited access to the courthouse has resulted in a decline in revenue from court fees, fines and tickets.
There are some positive signs. The county projects an additional $600,000 in property tax revenue and additional $455,000 in sales tax revenue for 2021, which will help the general fund.
The proposed 2021 general fund budget is $70.6 million, with $1,468,474 pulled from other areas to fill the gap, according to the proposed budget.
More than $997,400 in projected carryover funds, $298,582 in Superior Court reserves and $172,403 in District Court reserves would be used to plug the proposed general fund hole.
The general fund largely pays for the offices of the sheriff, prosecuting attorney, assigned counsel, the courts as well as other services.
The county would heavily rely on carryover funds to balance the overall budget, according to the preliminary budget.
The county is projected to begin 2021 with nearly $93 million in carryover but is expected to use nearly $35 million of that without replenishing it. That would leave a projected $58 million to start
2022.
Carryover funds are used to cover costs such as payroll and other operations expenses until revenue such as from sales and property taxes begin hitting county coffers.
Warner said the county has to keep a keen eye on spending and hopes the federal government issues a stimulus package that would help offset the impact.
Future budget hearings have been scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 8 and 6 p.m. Dec. 9. A final budget is expected to be approved at the Dec. 15 regular business meeting.
Baker, who lost to Amanda McKinney in the Nov. 3 general election, won’t be participating in those hearings. She’s expected to leave when election results are certified Nov. 24. New Commissioner LaDon Linde took office Thursday after he was appointed to fill a vacancy left by the death of Commissioner Norm Childress.