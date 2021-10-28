Yakima County will not pursue any changes to a redistricting map that’s part of a settlement it entered with OneAmerica over alleged Voting Rights Act violations.
A Seattle lawyer representing the county filed a response Wednesday in Kittitas County Superior Court saying the county intends to uphold the initial settlement reached in late August.
OneAmerica sued Yakima County in July 2020, alleging its election system disenfranchises Latinos, who now account for a majority of the county’s population.
The settlement requires new district boundaries, one with a Latino majority.
In motions filed before a court hearing on the settlement, OneAmerica and Campaign Legal Center attorneys noted a discussion about an alternative map proposal tied to the outcome of the current District 3 election, where Autumn Torres is challenging incumbent LaDon Linde.
Lawyers representing the county submitted to OneAmerica a proposed modified map of new districts based on who wins District 3 in the Nov. 2 general election, according to the court motions.
In a motion filed Wednesday, the county’s attorneys said the alternative map was proposed by counsel “only as a possible solution to a possible issue that had not yet materialized” and it was not approved by the county.
Linde lives in Sunnyside and would remain in District 3 if he wins Nov. 2 general election, but Torres wouldn’t because she lives in Moxee, which is being moved into District 1.
Commissioner Amanda McKinney currently represents District 1. The settlement requires all three commission seats go up for election in 2022.
During campaign appearances, Torres said she would fight the settlement with OneAmerica if elected.
The proposed changes that would keep Torres in District 3 if she wins the election came after both parties tentatively agreed to the initial map in late August.
Commissioners wouldn’t comment, citing pending litigation.
Torres said she knew nothing of the proposed changes and wasn’t asked for input. She said she was unhappy with her hometown being placed in another district.
“Frankly it is stunning that this was not considered during negotiations,” she said. “The two candidates currently running and where they live should have been taken into consideration. The fact that my location wasn’t is disturbing.”
OneAmerica responded late last week with a court motion urging a judge to approve the initial settlement and district map.
The county’s response to that motion nixed any changes to the map and agreed to the original settlement.
A court hearing on the settlement is scheduled 2 p.m. Friday in Kittitas County Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.