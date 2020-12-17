A month after hiring Dr. Larry Jecha for the job, the Yakima Health District is once again in the market for an interim health officer.
The county Board of Health on Thursday voted to seek a new, locally based interim health officer. But while the search is underway, it will keep Jecha in the role, which he has held since late November when Dr. Teresa Everson resigned.
Jecha is also the health officer for the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, as well as in Garfield and Columbia counties. He was hired by Yakima Health District Executive Director Andre Fresco on an emergency basis to bridge the gap between Everson and the next permanent health officer.
“There was never an expectation to hire a permanent replacement on such short notice,” Fresco said Thursday. “That would certainly be something that would come to the board. Rather, the goal was to ensure the continuity of public health services that are required by statute to have health-officer oversight. And certainly, in the middle of a disaster, it was necessary. So the health district needed health-officer coverage to provide services, pure and simple. And that’s where we were under a dramatic deadline to come up with a solution.”
The board on Thursday voted to advertise for a new interim director, a suggestion board member and Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney made for two reasons: She wants the board to be involved in the hiring process and she wants to find a replacement who lives in Yakima County. She didn’t fault Fresco for making a fast hire under tough circumstances — had the health district not found an interim director quickly it would have fallen under the authority of the state Department of Health — but she wanted to revisit the matter and use the board’s established public process for filling the position.
The board met Dec. 2 to approve Jecha’s contract but declined to do so at the time, because they hadn’t seen it. As it turned out, hiring him on a contract basis — as Everson had been hired — wouldn’t have worked because as a non-practicing physician Jecha didn’t have his own malpractice insurance, Fresco told the board Thursday. Retaining him as a part-time health district employee at $4,000 to $7,000 a month, as the board approved Thursday, means he’ll be covered under the district’s insurance.
Board member and Harrah Mayor Barb Harrer, who made the motion Thursday to keep Jecha in the position, was the only one to vote against McKinney’s amendment stipulating that the board also seek his replacement. Jecha is qualified, and seeking another interim health officer would only delay finding the permanent solution,” Harrer said.
“I think we start now, looking for a full-time health officer,” she said during the deliberations.
Though she didn’t weigh in on any particular proposal, county Director of Disease Control Melissa Sixberry suggested during the meeting that consistency should be a consideration.
“Every time we change health officers it does cause some issues, because recommendations change,” Sixberry said. “So it causes conflict and confusion among the schools and long-term care facilities. So please keep that in mind.”
Harrer echoed those concerns in her support of keeping Jecha in the role.
“I feel very strongly that we need to stay with Dr. Jecha at this time,” she said. “Our staff is already overworked and it’s been a very difficult situation. And I think it’s going to be much easier if they have a health officer who can work with them in this time until we can replace him.”
Kay Funk, a board member, Yakima City Council member and retired physician, cautioned that finding someone local with Jecha’s level of qualifications could be difficult.
“The (Public Health Officer) position requires specific PHO training credential and experience,” Funk said. “That would be either a master’s degree or a training certification in public health or maybe infectious disease. There are probably a few people in Yakima County who have that qualification, but there are certainly not many. And I guess my overall message is that, regardless of the process here, if the intention and-or effect is to reject a person who has training, credential and experience with someone who does not, I do not think that serves the public.”
Ultimately, though, more board members sided with McKinney in prioritizing having a Yakima County doctor in the position.
“You understand our community when you live in it,” she said.