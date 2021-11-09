Yakima County stands to receive $48 million in federal coronavirus relief funds, county commissioners said.
The county already has received half that — $24 million — from the American Rescue Plan Act and will receive another payment of the same amount in May or June 2022, said Commissioner Amanda McKinney.
The county has yet to specifically say how the money will be spent but has identified general areas: Public safety, affordable housing, economic development and quality of life projects.
Commissioners are talking with other municipalities about projects they could team up on to maximize the funds.
“We will be looking carefully at potential projects where we can partner with local cities and ports to promote public health and safety, housing and economic development,” Commissioner LaDon Linde said. “As this is one-time money, we want to be very careful to use it for maximum benefit for the people of Yakima County.”
First, the county wants more clarity on just how the funds can be spent, McKinney said.
“We’re still waiting for the federal government to provide guidelines on this,” she said. “We want to make sure we’re comfortable knowing what’s eligible and what’s not.”
The goal is to fund vital projects that do not have alternative funding sources, she said.
McKinney said infrastructure projects such as improvements to domestic water delivery systems are ways the funds could be used to foster improvements in public health and economic development.
For example, projects could be funded to help rural residents whose domestic wells are too close to septic tank drain fields. Residents could be connected to a municipal water and sewer service similar to Terrace Heights, she said.
Improving such infrastructure also could encourage development, McKinney said.
“They’re all tied together so I think we’ll be able to tie this all back to improving the quality of life in Yakima County,” she said.
The county has until 2024 to specify how the funds will be used and until 2026 to spend it, McKinney said.
The county will be required to make quarterly reports on spending and provide data showing the projects funded are meeting intended goals, she said.
