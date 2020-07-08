People will be able to apply for many Yakima County building permits online by next month.
By the end of August, residential plumbing, mechanical, re-roofing and accessory structure permit applications will be available online. People can apply for core permits, submit construction plans, pay fees, and check project status completely online, according to a news release.
In the future, additional permit services will be integrated with the Yakima Health District for septic, well, sewage and other permits.
The new program will provide online access to many of the most commonly requested permitting functions, saving an estimated 1,000 customer trips to the Yakima County courthouse annually, the release said.
Commissioner Vicki Baker said the county also has expanded online publication of weekly agenda materials with links to meeting video.