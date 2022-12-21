YAKIMA — Concerns about the background of an ambulance company and the process in which it was recommended as the county’s exclusive 911 ambulance service provider prompted the Yakima County Board of Commissioners to delay voting on the issue.
At Tuesday’s weekly meeting, Commissioner Ron Anderson tabled a resolution to enter negotiations with American Medical Response for 911 ambulance services. The resolution was pulled from the meeting’s consent agenda and will be discussed at Friday’s commissioners work session, board chair Amanda McKinney said.
Anderson’s action followed comments from attorney James Carmody, representing current ambulance provider Advance Life Systems, that questioned the provider selection process and AMR's finances and operations.
“Mr. Carmody brought up some questions that concerned me regarding (AMR’s) financial situation,” Anderson said atter the meeting.
The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. Friday for a work session to consider the 911 ambulance service provider and several other issues. An agenda and online access to the meeting is available at yakimacounty.us/agendacenter.
Availability of ambulances
A new contract for 911 ambulance services has been in the works for more than a year after Yakima County fire chiefs requested a single ambulance provider dedicated to answering 911 calls.
The fire chiefs say ambulances are too often not available for emergencies because they are busy with other calls, such as transporting patients between health care facilities.
At times, only two ambulances have been available at one time, and if they are handling transfers, they are not available immediately for emergencies, Anderson said.
Commissioners selected AMR, a subsidiary of Colorado-based Global Medical Response, for the contract last year, but later sent out a new request for proposal as controversy emerged over past contract issues AMR had in other communities.
These controversies included a discrimination lawsuit filed against AMR in Spokane, which was settled for $165,000.
Commissioners decided to reopen the bidding for 911 ambulance services, with the city of Yakima’s purchasing department overseeing the process. The city contracted with Tennessee-based McGrath Consulting to devise the RFP, and that firm chose AMR over ALS, a Yakima-based company which has been providing ambulance services here since 1996.
Selection process questioned
The resolution ultimately tabled on Tuesday detailed McGrath Consulting’s scoring system, which graded each applicant’s organizational capabilities, qualifications, experience, financial capability and other factors, with a maximum of 100 possible points.
McGrath said it recommended AMR after it totaled 90.8 points on its scoring system, compared to 81.5 for ALS. A second proposal from ALS which would have retained two providers “seemed to contradict the intent of the county’s RFP request,” Tim McGrath, CEO of the consulting company, wrote in his Oct. 17 recommendation.
Carmody, the Yakima attorney representing ALS, asked the commissioners on Tuesday to remove the item from its consent agenda for further study.
“The general comments (in the report) I can tell you have some gross misstatements and general errors,” Carmody said. “Submitting two applications, that was consistent with the (RFP), and we did provide references.”
Carmody mentioned the Spokane lawsuit, and problems AMR has had with government service contracts in Tacoma, California, Oklahoma and elsewhere.
He also recommended that two ambulance service providers, AMR and ALS, be involved in providing 911 emergency call coverage.
“A split proposal better serves the community,” Carmody said. “This is a huge choice for this community. (The McGrath recommendation) is making a choice to terminate a longstanding community business.”
The tabled resolution would accept the McGrath recommendation and allow the county to negotiate exclusive with AMR for 911 ambulance services.
