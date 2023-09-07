The Yakima County Sheriff's Office and Naches Fire Department personnel launched a swiftwater rescue on the Tieton River Thursday afternoon.
Emergency personnel responded to a call in the 28000 block of U.S. Highway 12, west of the Trout Lodge around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. A raft capsized on the Tieton River, said Casey Schilperoort, public information officer for the sheriff's office.
Schilperoort said he was unsure how many people had been in the raft as of 5 p.m. on Thursday. He said one person was airlifted to a hospital and Naches Fire Department reported all people were out of the water.
This story is developing and will be updated.
