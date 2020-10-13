Yakima County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a 24-year-old Yakima woman who has been reported missing and thought to be experiencing mental health issues.
Sydney Karn was last seen Monday afternoon, when she swam across the Naches River off of State Route 410 at about milepost 113. Karn's wet clothes were found on the other side of the river without any sign of her, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Karn is believed to be suffering from mental illness that has significantly changed her behavior over the past few weeks and her family is concerned for her safety, the release said.
Karn has been in the cold and rain overnight without warm clothes. She stands 5-foot-3, weighs about 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, the release said.
Anyone with information about Karn's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 509-574-2500.