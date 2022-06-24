Calling it a “groundbreaking proposal,” Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell on Thursday unveiled plans to erect a regional crime intelligence center here with a $2.8 million request to make it happen.
The Yakima County Conference of Governments — a countywide agency that provides technical assistance, planning and other services to municipalities — would run it.
Yakima County has several smaller law enforcement agencies without the resources to combat increasing violent crime, Udell said.
“So, the only way is to join together and that’s what this offers,” he said of the plan.
The regional crime intelligence center would be outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment such as a rapid DNA analyzer, computer forensic equipment, GPS mapping software and experts to operate it all.
Udell has requested $2.8 million of the $48.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding the county received to get the center up and running for the first three years.
Commissioner LaDon Linde said he couldn’t guarantee how much the project may be awarded as the county has received several applications seeking ARPA funds, which have spending guidelines.
“But I will tell you that I am a strong supporter of the project,” he said, standing next to Udell. “For me public safety right now is my No. 1 issue.”
The benefits
Having a regional center with a crime lab and expert analysis would improve investigations and help move cases along in a timely manner, Udell said.
As is, evidence gathered at crime scenes — such as spent bullet casing, weapons, DNA, clothing — is sent to the state crime lab for analysis.
But the state lab has such a backlog it can take months to get evidence back, Udell said.
“Almost every homicide or sex case is delayed because of the backlog of the state crime lab,” he said.
Evidence from property crime often isn’t examined because the resources just aren’t available locally and the state lab doesn’t have the time, he said.
“This could (provide) the people to do that,” he said.
Faster lab turnarounds equal quicker arrests and stronger cases, Udell said.
Evidence analyzed by the local center would have to be reviewed by the state lab, but the initial findings would be enough to make an arrest, Udell said.
The state lab would then conduct its review before the case goes to trial.
Yakima police already have a local analyst and some GPS mapping and computer forensic equipment, but a regional center will offer more and open information sharing to all departments, Udell said.
There will be technology that will allow investigators to follow a suspect’s digital footprint, he said.
Also, the center will provide a regional information database for suspects, evidence and other information vital to cases, he said.
Having a hub of intelligence will help here where crime knows no boundaries, and suspects are often involved in multiple crimes across the county, Udell said.
“We don’t use other people’s information when we investigate crime,” Udell said. “That is something that is very different with this.”
The center could be located at the sheriff’s office’s substation in Zillah, or at the Pacific Avenue jail which soon will become the new sheriff’s office, he said.
Either way, the center will be partitioned off from sheriff’s office and will operate independently, Udell said.
YVCOG oversight would keep its funding source and operations independent, he said.
Buy-in
Udell said all law enforcement agencies in the county will be invited to participate.
The Yakama Nation, a sovereign government, has shown interest in the plan as well as the FBI, which investigates violent crime on the Yakama Reservation, Udell said.
Selah, which hasn’t had as much violent crime as other areas in the county, also supports the center, he said.
Selah authorities see it as a way to keep violent crime from proliferating in the community, he said.
If the center is awarded its full request of ARPA dollars, a funding plan would need to be devised in which all participating municipalities pay something, Udell said.
Just how that would work is still being discussed, he said.
“We want everyone to have some skin in the game,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.