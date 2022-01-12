Yakima County Sheriff Udell pushing for countywide police radio system

When multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting threat at West Valley High School in November 2019, they couldn’t communicate with one another.
That’s because each agency has its own radio system with its own frequencies and channels.
“It was not smooth,” Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell said of the response. “The good news is it was a non-event but it showed us a need.”
The threat was false, but the incident left law enforcement agencies realizing the gravity of the communication barrier.
Udell wants the change that. He’s calling for a countywide radio system that would allow the 13 law enforcement agencies and the several fire districts and fire stations scattered across the 4,295-square-mile county to communicate with one another during emergency events.
“This is my No. 1 project right now,” he said.
Such a system would require equipment upgrades, including mobile and portable radios as well as major infrastructure across the county. The cost could be upward of $20 million, Udell said.
“We have to have a way to pay for these radios for everyone to do it,” he said.
Udell suggests asking voters to approve a 0.2% sales tax to fund the project. That would garner about $9 million a year to help pay for the initial upgrade and future upgrades moving forward.
Udell also plans to seek state funding.
Yakima County Commissioners support the effort and last month unanimously approved spending $109,674 on a feasibility study for the project.
Commissioner Amanda McKinney said it’s a high-priority project.
“It relates to public safety as well as increasing safety of our law enforcement officers,” she said. “Communication in emergency response situations is paramount to the mission of our Sheriff’s Office.”
There is a radio frequency in the county that allows officers from different agencies to communicate — Law Enforcement Radio Network, or LERN. But officers lose contact with dispatch when they flip to LERN so they don’t use it, Udell said.
Coverage gaps
Yakima County is full of varying terrain and rural areas where there are dead spots in radio transmission, said Deputy Carl Hendrickson. Those spots include Chinook Pass, the Wenas area outside Selah and places throughout the Lower Valley, he said.
“You might as well as send smoke signals at that point,” Hendrickson said.
Deputies often have to channel surf as they pass through rural areas just to keep in contact with dispatch, Udell said.
Radios in a modern system are more powerful, Udell said.
“A deputy can drive from Grandview to Tieton and never have to change the channel,” he said.
Flat spots also occur in the city, mostly due to antiquated equipment, said Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray.
He points to a call a few years ago: Officers responded to shots fired on Fruitvale Boulevard and their portable radios couldn’t reach dispatch as they approached the scene on foot.
“They had to shout to another officer with an in-car radio to relay info to the dispatcher,” Murray said. “This is one example of the safety issues for both officers and the community when the radio system is not optimal.”
Murray said he values a countywide shared radio system given the amount of agency partnerships.
“I think its good idea,” he said. “It’s really expensive to do this so it’s really hard for the county and the city to do this, but we need it.”
Some reluctance
Udell said many agencies say their systems work fine, and they do 99% of the time.
“But it’s that 1% of the time that’s going to make us look terrible,” he said.
Udell said he’s received positive feedback from Yakama Nation Tribal Police Department, which also would need an equipment upgrade to participate.
Tribal police often back up deputies and other agencies responding to calls on the reservation.
“What if there was a shooting at the tribal school?” Udell said. “Everyone would go — everyone would talk to the tribe as well.”
The study
A feasibility study to determine what equipment the county needs to provide seamless communications between agencies begins next month and is expected to be complete by mid-year, Udell said.
The study will probe existing radio towers, repeaters and determine whether they can be upgraded.
Currently, the different agencies are sharing radio towers, resulting in several repeaters and other equipment on one tower, Hendrickson said.
A single radio system could eliminate the radio tower clutter.
“All of us are using the same site for infrastructure,” he said. “It may be cheaper to use the same infrastructure.”
Some existing equipment might work with the new system, saving some money, Udell said.
The state Department of Transportation recently installed a new radio system that’s seamless and has outstanding coverage, Udell said.
There may be a chance to piggyback on that system under an agreement, he said.
“If we do that, it may not be $20 million,” Udell said. “That’s what the study will show.”
