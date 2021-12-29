Yakima County service providers try to usher homeless off the streets, out of the cold

Reginald Hadley escaped freezing temperatures Tuesday afternoon at a temporary winter shelter in Toppenish on the Yakama reservation.
There, Hadley, 69, sat in front of a TV with a cup of coffee and an empty paper plate from a meal he had just eaten.
“I tried to come here a month ago, but it wasn’t open yet,” the 69-year-old said. “So, I just stayed here last night for the first time. I like it.”
More than 20 miles north in Yakima, a handful of people gathered around fires in two burn barrels at the Union Gospel Mission on North First Street. The fire serves as a warming station for those who otherwise wouldn’t come to the mission.
“It is super cool. It is one of my favorite things were doing on campus right now,” said Chelsey Bell, the mission’s adult shelter director.
Several blocks to the east at a Motel 6, youths and young adults are being housed in an extreme winter shelter organized by Rod’s House, a drop-in center that provides services to young people experiencing homelessness.
Each winter, area service providers organize warm spaces for people living on the streets.
Freezing temperatures are expected through the weekend with a chance of snow today (Thursday), according to the National Weather Service.
There are at least 138 people living on the streets or in makeshift camps in Yakima County, according to the most recent homeless survey.
On Wednesday, the Toppenish winter shelter had 24 men and women staying there. The number of people being helped at the young adult shelter wasn’t immediately available.
Toppenish
The Lower Valley city of Toppenish lacks a permanent shelter.
There is a makeshift encampment on West First Avenue on a patch of tribal land known as the compound. There’s no staff, security and burn barrels are the only source of heat.
For the past three years, Camp Hope and the Farm Workers Clinic have organized a temporary winter shelter.
The shelter is housed in a heated building owned by the clinic at 508 W. First Ave. Those staying at shelter are assigned a tent, blanket and pillow. Meals are provided by area churches, said Camp Hope Director Mike Kay.
Churches are assigned days to bring meals.
“We have the calendar all the way full through mid-February,” Kay said. “Community support has been awesome.”
A woman who asked not to be identified sat at a table near the entrance of the winter shelter Wednesday.
She said the shelter provides her a warm, dry place to stay during the winter. Otherwise, she’d be at the compound, she said.
“Over there, you’re lucky if you get a meal,” she said. “When this place closes, I’ll be back over there.”
Chronic homelessness
There were 633 homeless people counted in the most recent survey, with 138 of them living on the streets or in makeshift camps.
Many of those on the streets are considered chronically homeless, meaning they’ve lived for years without shelter.
They are the hardest to help, service providers say.
Mission director Mike Johnson said many people who have spent years living unsheltered become accustomed to life on the streets.
“They’re tough survivors and it surprises me how many people want to hunker down and survive the winter,” Johnson said. “It saddens me to see how many people want to do that.”
Shelters and agencies reach out with services, food and other supplies to those living on the streets in hopes of convincing them to seek shelter.
The warming fires at the mission are helping, said mission outreach manager Heather Simmons.
Of eight people who sought shelter at the mission Tuesday night, two were from those gathered around the fires, she said.
“It’s kind of the in-between place from being street homeless to sheltered,” she said of the warming station.
The fire pits are situated on concrete pads near a parking lot and a building with a service window. Those warming around the fire can seek help from a worker at the service window.
Johnson has dubbed the warming area the mission’s “front porch.”
Kay said Camp Hope staff has been routinely reaching out to the homeless in the streets as well and has ramped up efforts since temperatures dropped.
“Through this cold snap, we’re going to be out every evening,” he said. “Our team is going to be out in Toppenish and here in Yakima and we are going to do two nights in Sunnyside as well.”
