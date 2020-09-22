Yakima County residents will be receiving property valuation notices in the next several days, the county assessor said.
The assessment of each property’s value, as of Jan 1, 2020, is used to determine the annual property tax rate for the county and various taxing entities, such as fire districts, Assessor Dave Cook said.
Property taxes are based on the taxing district’s budget, Cook said, which is capped at a 1% annual increase without voter approval. The property assessments, Cook said, are used to determine how much each property owner must pay.
Assessments are based on sales of similar properties, and Cook noted that home prices have increased $27,000 over 2019’s average to more than $280,000.
People who disagree with their property assessment have two months to file an appeal with the county’s Board of Equalization.
For more information, call the assessor’s office at 509-574-1110.