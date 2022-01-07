Yakima County sees record number of COVID cases, hospital officials warn of omicron surge

Yakima County had record numbers of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and Friday, with health officials asking people to take precautions against an omicron surge.
The Yakima Health District reported 469 new COVID cases on Thursday, and 522 on Friday. No new deaths were reported, and 24 people were hospitalized Friday.
The previous daily record was set on Sept. 2, 2021, with 412 new cases, according to health district data.
Cases have been increasing nationwide because of the highly contagious omicron variant. Local health officials warn that cases will continue to rise in the coming weeks.
Rising cases
The increase comes after relatively low COVID numbers in December. On Friday, the rate was 1,108 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period, according to a health district news release. That rate had been 155 cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 23.
“The case rate, in just two weeks, has more than quadrupled to a level that we have not seen before during the entire pandemic,” a news release from the health district said.
The omicron variant is considered more transmissible than most previous variants.
Dr. Marty Brueggemann, chief medical officer for Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, said Friday medical professionals were warned by colleagues elsewhere in the country about the speed of an omicron surge.
“We were told to expect that when it got into the community it would move quickly,” he said. “I still think that we’re pretty impressed with how quickly it has come in.”
Approximately two weeks ago, about 5% of people in Yakima County who were tested for COVID were found to be positive, Brueggemann said. That positivity rate is now up to about 25%.
That high positivity rate also reflects a higher chance of catching COVID.
“If you go out in the community right now, you should expect that you will get exposed to this,” Brueggemann said.
He said the holidays potentially accelerated the surge, but omicron trends in Europe and on the East Coast offered a warning of what was to come.
The surge is expected to worsen in the coming weeks, he said.
Hospitals brace for impact
While health officials say omicron cases appear to generally be milder than cases from previous variants, the large increase in overall cases is expected to lead to more hospitalizations.
“The sheer volume of cases is still going to have an impact on our operations,” he said.
The hospital has been nearly full for months, hovering at about 200 patients a day. Memorial is licensed for 226 beds with room for almost 250 patients total.
The number of patients seeking treatment for COVID had remained steady at around 20 in recent weeks, Brueggemann said. Hospital staff expect that number to increase as the surge continues.
In December, 81% of COVID hospitalizations in Yakima County were people who weren’t vaccinated, according to a health district report.
A “not insignificant” number of hospital staff are out due to COVID exposure or contraction, Brueggemann said. Some staff weren’t able to reach the hospital because of heavy snowfall this week.
He reminded people not to come into the emergency room if they are only seeking a COVID test. Tests are available to community members at Yakima Valley College, Yakima State Fair Park and the Sunnyside Community Center, weather permitting. The health district maintains a list online of testing sites.
Brueggemann urged people not to let their guards down when it comes to COVID. He echoed the recommendations of other health officials for people to get vaccinated and receive their booster dose and continue with mask wearing and social distancing.
