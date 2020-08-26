Retail tax revenue in Yakima County has increased by nearly 5% over last year at this time, according to a recent revenue report.
“At this time, I would say that Yakima County is holding its own when we are talking about our revenues,” budget manager Craig Warner said.
The good news comes after plummeting revenue in the county’s Department of Corrections led to 30 layoffs in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The county has also seen a drastic decline — more than 40% — in lodging tax revenue.
County budget officials had worried retail tax revenue would decline because of the pandemic, which slowed or shuttered many businesses countywide.
But that has yet to happen, according to the August revenue report, which is based on revenue generated in June.
The county remains on pace for generating its projected $13.55 million in retail tax revenue this year, Warner said.
That amount accounts for about 22% of the county’s nearly $69 million general fund.
“But please remember, this number is a moving target and things out of our control, such as federal stimulus payments, federal support for unemployment and when businesses are allowed to reopen, will have a major impact on these numbers going forward,” Warner said.
Increases in online retail shopping, school construction projects, stimulus money and additional unemployment benefits have all led to more spending, according to Yakima County Treasurer Ilene Thomson.
Online shopping had increased by 8.38% while overall construction shot up 17.69% countywide over last year, she said.
The county’s relatively high number of essential workers also helped spending, Thomson said.
County commissioners’ efforts to help move the county into a modified phase 1 of the state’s four-phase reopening plan will help continue the spending trend, she said.
The modified phase allows more local businesses to operate under strict social distancing rules and with limited capacity.
But Thomson says spending could decline because additional federal unemployment benefits ended.
“The additional funds people were seeing in their unemployment checks stopped at the end of July, so we will be cautiously watching our October revenue to determine how much of an impact that had in August spending,” she said.
Property taxes also have held steady, Thomson said.
Payment plans were offered to property owners impacted by the pandemic in April and May.
“The impact of not collecting the first half tax by April 30th was noticeable, but by the end of May we were back on track,” she said.