The Washington Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of the Treasury granted Yakima County $2.3 million in rental assistance funds on Tuesday.
The funding will be added to the current pool of COVID-19 emergency rental assistance funding and will help people who previously applied, according to a news release from FORWARD, the company that manages applications.
Applications for COVID-19 rental assistance closed at the end of March and new applications will not be accepted. The $2.3 million is needed to fulfill existing applications, according to the news release.
"The additional $2.3 million in funding is a crucial boost to our efforts in helping families and individuals facing housing insecurity,” said Esther Magasis, Director of Human Services at Yakima County, in the press release. “With this funding, we can reach more people and provide them with the support they need to keep a roof over their heads."
The Department of Human Services manages rental assistance in Yakima County. More than $22 million of rental assistance has been distributed.
The last opportunity to apply for rental assistance was at an in-person event in Sunnyside where 328 households applied, according to the release.
