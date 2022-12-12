Two of Yakima County’s top law enforcement officers disagree over the benefits of a regional crime lab for public safety in the Yakima Valley.
Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell said the regional lab would establish a single repository for suspect information, evidence and weapons ballistics and improve information sharing among the county’s 13 law enforcement agencies. Investigations would move faster and more crimes would be solved, he said.
Udell said the regional lab also would allow smaller departments with little revenue to tap into needed resources.
But Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray questions the benefit of the regional lab for the city of Yakima and disagrees with the model. He says it duplicates state and city services, and he disagrees with the hiring of staff by the Yakima Valley Council of Governments, which was awarded $2.8 million by the county to operate the lab.
“There’s nothing that’s being proposed that we either don’t have or can use,” Murray said.
The lab, created to address delays Yakima County has been affected by at the state level, wouldn’t solve the key issues of backlog in DNA and toxicology at the state lab, according to Murray.
“I personally feel like the state needs to be pushed to put another lab in service in the central part of the state,” Murray said. “In our system, in our state, that’s the answer.”
His objections go before the Yakima City Council for discussion Tuesday.
The regional lab would be administered by YVCOG, but overseen by a board of police chiefs. Udell is the chair of the board.
Participating agencies would each have one vote — and equal voice — on crime lab decisions, something Udell assumes Murray doesn’t like.
“One worry may be his cases won’t get the priority he wants,” Udell said. “We will be extremely responsive to the agency that has the pressing case.”
As the jurisdiction with the largest population, Yakima’s commitment for joining the crime lab would be $91,099 in 2022.
Information sharing
According to Udell, information sharing among agencies needs to improve.
“We don’t get reports out of Sunnyside. We don’t get reports out of the city of Yakima,” he said. “Nobody is doing it, and the reason is we don’t have a central depository.”
A regional crime lab would fix that, he said.
Murray said information is already shared across departments through Spillman reports and in regular meetings with federal and local policing agencies.
“Unless there was a very highly restricted case, the data is already available for everybody to use,” he said. “There’s a lot of collaboration occurring.”
The Yakima Police Department already has software to map crime. The department also has two analysts with a third position currently open.
Murray said the city of Yakima shares some of its crime maps with all the law enforcement agencies in the county at no cost to other agencies. One example of this is a gun map with real-time intelligence, Murray said.
The Yakima analysts have worked with Sunnyside to look at crime issues there this year, Murray said.
Udell said the city’s analysts could become part of the crime lab.
“Working together is the way to go,” Udell said.
Murray said moving Yakima resources to do work for other communities is not responsible, though he does believe the Sheriff’s Office needs analysts.
“We’re not going to use our analysts to solve crime in another city,” Murray said. “I think the county should pay for analysts for the sheriff because they really do help you solve crime, and it’s been amazing what they’ve been doing for us.”
But he said that resource should be funded by the county.
“I can understand why they would need analytics. I guess I question the model,” Murray said.
Ballistics
Ballistics technology is one information-sharing tool included in the plan for the lab. Weapon information from cases countywide would be gathered at the regional lab and entered into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) where it can be cross-referenced with other cases in other agencies.
Criminals move up and down the Valley, with suspects responsible for multiple crimes, Udell said.
“The thing is, this will bring information together, evidence together, ballistics together, and we can find the trail of crime — link the cases,” he said.
Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spokesman Jason Chudy said the system has helped bring convictions in cases that otherwise would go unsolved.
He highlighted a case in which a woman was shot and killed at her home in Idaho. A couple of weeks later, authorities were able to link the homicide to a road rage incident in Montana in which a woman pulled a gun on an elderly couple, he said.
Ballistics showed the gun used in the road rage incident also was used in the Idaho homicide, and an arrest was made, Chudy said.
“That’s the key thing to it, connecting guns used multiple crimes,” he said.
Murray said linking cases through NIBIN is a useful thing, but it has its limitations. It doesn’t give information about who used the gun, where the person bought it or how long he or she had it, but it can help narrow the investigation to a smaller group of people, he said.
He said the city of Yakima currently sends bullet casings to the state’s lab weekly and receives NIBIN results back in less than a week. Having a machine in the county would reduce the turnaround time for results.
“There is definitely a benefit to a smaller turnaround time. We haven’t had a huge need for that,” Murray said.
Murray said he would support a shared NIBIN machine to be used by existing personnel in the county, but he does not support hiring people through YVCOG to run it.
Rapid DNA testing
Udell and Murray disagree over the usefulness of rapid DNA testing, which is included in the second phase of the crime lab plan.
Murray said rapid DNA cannot be compared against the state DNA database or the national database, called CODIS.
“There are national standards and there are state standards, and in Washington state, you cannot use rapid DNA, so it just doesn’t have any value,” Murray said.
A document from the Washington State Patrol included in the council agenda packet said DNA profiles developed from crime scene samples using rapid DNA are not eligible for search or upload to the national database.
The Legislature provided funding for WSP to implement a rapid DNA pilot program in 2021 to phase in the developing technology in Washington.
Udell said rapid DNA testing will allow local agencies to quickly identify or rule out suspects without having to wait on the state crime lab, which is overwhelmed with a huge backlog of cases.
For example, blood found at a crime scene could quickly be compared to the DNA of suspects.
“So I don’t even need to get into a national database or a state database,” Udell said.
That would be enough for probable cause to make an arrest. Another sample would be sent off to the state crime lab for a peer review, he said.
“But this would be enough to get the case going,” Udell said. “That’s the plan — get the boat in the water.”
Turnaround time at the state crime lab is usually quicker when it’s a peer review and an arrest has been made, Udell said.
Local DNA testing also would help identify remains, he said.
“We have family members and you can have the DNA match locally and absolutely done in 90 minutes instead of sending it off to a lab,” Udell said. “And you can get closure a lot faster.”
Rapid DNA testing also would benefit property crime investigations, he said. The state lab doesn’t analyze DNA in low priority cases.
Udell said rapid DNA testing machines are becoming more popular and eventually they will become widely accepted.
“There will be a time when these machines are more useful,” he said.
Training
Murray said he does not support YVCOG hiring law enforcement or analytics employees.
Instead, he said training programs for current officers and deputies would be a valuable service that could be provided by the county. This would be especially useful for smaller communities that may not have the budgets to pay for training, he said.
Access to GrayKey and Cellebrite is an example, he said.
Murray said the city has one detective who uses this computer forensics technology, a piece of equipment and intelligence software that is used to unlock and pull data like child pornography from suspects’ cellphones. The detective can unlock phones for the city and other agencies.
Having more officers who know how to use the technology would be useful, Murray said, and the same would be true for NIBIN, crime scene processing, fingerprints, homicide investigation and more.
“If you could train detectives or personnel throughout the Valley, that would really lessen the burden on any one person or entity,” Murray said. “I would fully support and join an effort where we could train more people to do things that would help all of us fight crime together.”
Continued discussion
Murray’s objections go before the Yakima City Council for discussion Tuesday evening. The council will hear from Murray, as well as City Manager Bob Harrison and City Attorney Sara Watkins, who also raised questions about the plan and the agreement provided by YVCOG, according to memos included in the agenda packet.
Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic said he supports a regional crime lab because it will bring information sharing and cooperation between agencies to a new level.
“Quite frankly I look at it as an opportunity to do something different that we’ve never done before,” Brusic said. “We as a criminal justice system always have to look at where we can be more efficient and do things better.”
Murray said collaboration between his department and other agencies in the Yakima Valley will continue no matter the outcome of the council’s discussion.
“We’re a phone call away. We can talk at any time,” Murray said. “If they have some great intelligence, we would want to share, just like we’re doing now.”
Udell said calls are hit-and-miss because police officers and deputies are busy and the big picture of linking suspects to multiple crimes is often missed.
“Phone calls get missed, messages ignored,” Udell said. “The solution is the use of common analysts, not beholden to one agency, who work to combine the mountains of information we collect into intelligence.”
