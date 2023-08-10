The historic stretch of low unemployment rates continues for Yakima County, with June’s jobless rate bettering May for the lowest monthly figure in at least 33 years.
Data recently released from the state’s employment security department shows a 3.7% jobless rate for Yakima County in June, the lowest monthly figure since county-level unemployment data began to be recorded electronically in 1990.
Don Meseck, regional labor economist, released a spreadsheet with Yakima County monthly unemployment figures from January 1990 through June, the most recent data available. The 4.2% May and current jobless rate are both lower than the previously recorded low of 4.3% in September 2018.
Also noteworthy is that all previous sub-5% jobless rates for Yakima County over the past 33 years occurred in August, September and October, the height of harvest season, Meseck said. May and June unemployment figures had never been below 5% in May or June prior to this year.
Amy Martinez, CEO of South Central Workforce, said her agency has noticed the growth in agriculture, health care, social assistance and retail trade sectors of the local economy.
“Across the nation, interest rates continue to rise and there’s continued talk about a recession, but Yakima County is strong,” Martinez said. “Our labor force participation rate is up to almost 69% according to statistics from Lightcast. In comparison, the Bureau of Labor Statistics puts the national labor force participation rate at 62.6%.
“There is plenty of opportunity for employment in Yakima County,” she added.
Factors at work
Meseck’s monthly report on employment provided two main reasons for the record low jobless figure: a lengthy trend of additional nonfarm jobs in Yakima County and a recent decline in those participating in the labor force.
Yakima County’s nonfarm economy added 3,400 jobs between 2021 and 2022 as the local economy rebounded from the pandemic, with nonfarm employment increasing, year over year, during the past 27 months (April 2021 through June 2023).
The amount of job growth has been slowing over the past year, however. Nonfarm employment gains averaged 4% each month between 2021 and 2022, but the increase of 1,500 nonfarm jobs between June 2022 and June 2023 was 1.7%, Meseck said.
“Job growth rates have generally been decelerating during the past 12 months,” he noted.
Yakima County’s civilian labor force increased between 2021 and 2022 from 130,753 to 132,442 residents, a 1.3% growth rate.
In recent months, the county’s civilian labor force declined by 0.3% in March, increased in April (1%) and May (0.7%) but declined 4.1% in June, falling from 138,298 residents in June 2022 to 132,587 this year. The number of unemployed dropped dramatically, falling 31.9% from June 2022 (7,275 without jobs) to 4,953 in June 2023.
“This sharp drop in the number of unemployed compensated for the (labor force) contraction and caused the Yakima County unemployment rate to fall to 3.7% in June 2023 from the 5.3% reading in June 2022,” Meseck said.
Mixed trends
Job growth by specific sectors of the local economy were a mixed bag of positive and negative trends, Meseck noted in his report.
Areas such as wholesale trade, federal government and education and health services jobs all showed increases of at least 4.3% between June 2022 and June 2023, with the latter category showing year-over-year job gains for the past 27 months, since April 2021.
Manufacturing employment, meanwhile, has stagnated or contracted in each of the past seven months in Yakima County. The manufacturing sector provided 8,300 jobs in June 2023, roughly 200 fewer jobs than one year ago, or a 2.4% decrease.
Construction jobs also have stagnated or declined over the past four months in Yakima County, remaining the same between June 2022 and this year (4,600 jobs), Meseck reported.
“It seems likely that rising interest rates are putting the dampers on commercial and residential sales, which is slowing hiring in the local construction industry,” he added. “Current real estate trends suggest this possibility.”
Meseck referred to the June 2023 edition of “Headwaters: The Source,” a real estate newsletter published monthly by analyst Kristi Wilbert. It showed the number of commercial and residential real estate sales in Yakima County between January and June 2023 (1,381) declined 32.2% from the 2,036 sales recorded in the first six months of 2022.
Yakima County’s 3.7% jobless rate in June tied for 27th among the state’s 39 counties for unemployment rates. Cowlitz and Kittitas counties also were at 3.7% unemployment. Ferry County (5.7%) in northeast Washington had the highest jobless rate, while San Juan County (2.3%) had the lowest.
For a complete monthly economic report for Washington state, visit esd.wa.gov/labormarketinfo/monthly-employment-report.
