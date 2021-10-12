The generosity of Yakima Valley residents was on display Saturday as about 90,000 pounds of food was collected in the Operation Harvest food drive.
“We just want to give a huge thank you to the community; we’re so grateful,” said Quinn Dalan, co-chairperson for the Downtown Yakima Rotary Club event. “That 90,000 pounds divided by eight food banks will impact a lot of people.”
Dalan, co-chair Amy Maib and about 40 volunteers collected bags of food left on front porches and doorsteps throughout Yakima, Union Gap, Moxee, Selah and Gleed as part of the 38th annual drive.
Donations are still being accepted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today through Friday at the Rotary Club’s office at 1704 W. Nob Hill Blvd. Dalan said a collection box is also available at Wray’s Marketfresh IGA at 56th and Summitview avenues. Residents can text Dalan at 509-771-1321 for more information about donating.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the community, Dalan said the need for food donation remains high as winter approaches.
“Last year we collected 73,000 pounds, and I’m happy to see we exceeded that number,” she added. “The need is still high. We’re still suffering from the long-lasting impacts of the pandemic. Nobody should go hungry; no child should go hungry, and this is a great way for our community to meet those needs.”
