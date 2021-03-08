The Yakima Health District reported 70 additional coronavirus cases from Sunday and Monday, with two new deaths.
The total includes 49 new cases on Sunday and 21 on Monday.
The county’s total is 28,041 since mid-March, with deaths at 385.
Six people were hospitalized Monday, with one person intubated.
As of Monday, 26,134 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 256.3 cases per 100,000 people from Feb. 10-23.
Yakima County, which is part of the southcentral region, is in Phase 2 in the state’s reopening plan.
Vaccine update
The state Department of Health reported that 19,903 people are fully vaccinated in Yakima County, or 7.8% of the population. A total of 39,407 have initiated the first dose. State numbers differ from local health district totals, which are updated weekly.
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible. School employees and licensed child care providers were added to 1B Tier 1 last week and are eligible for vaccines, as well.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire. The state's COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.