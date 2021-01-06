210103-yh-news-simms-5.jpg
Stephanie Macias, chief quality officer with Community Health of Central Washington, right, receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at a clinic in Ellensburg, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

The Yakima Health District reported 215 new cases Wednesday, with three new deaths.

The county has had 22,117 coronavirus cases and 314 deaths since mid-March, according to the health district.

Sixty-nine people were hospitalized Wednesday, with four people intubated. The county has reported an average of 196 new cases per day over the past seven days.

A total of 16,269 people have recovered.

Yakima County had about 941 cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 13-26. The state announced a new business reopening plan on Tuesday, which sets goals of a 10% decrease in cases and hospitalizations in newly designated regions over two weeks to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2.

Other objectives include an ICU occupancy rate of less than 90% and a test positivity rate of less than 10%. ICU beds in the region were 85% filled as Jan. 4.

The state plans to update metrics by region on Fridays, with changes made on Mondays.

The test positivity rate in Yakima County alone was 36% from Dec. 19-25, according to the state Department of Health.

Yakima County is in the south central region with Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas and Walla Walla counties.

Reach Luke Thompson at luthompson@yakimaherald.com and on Twitter: @luketscribe