The Yakima Health District reported 215 new cases Wednesday, with three new deaths.
The county has had 22,117 coronavirus cases and 314 deaths since mid-March, according to the health district.
Sixty-nine people were hospitalized Wednesday, with four people intubated. The county has reported an average of 196 new cases per day over the past seven days.
A total of 16,269 people have recovered.
Yakima County had about 941 cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 13-26. The state announced a new business reopening plan on Tuesday, which sets goals of a 10% decrease in cases and hospitalizations in newly designated regions over two weeks to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2.
Other objectives include an ICU occupancy rate of less than 90% and a test positivity rate of less than 10%. ICU beds in the region were 85% filled as Jan. 4.
The state plans to update metrics by region on Fridays, with changes made on Mondays.
The test positivity rate in Yakima County alone was 36% from Dec. 19-25, according to the state Department of Health.
Yakima County is in the south central region with Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas and Walla Walla counties.