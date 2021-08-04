New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have more than doubled from the start of July to its end in Yakima County. Now, that could be worsening.
On Tuesday, the Yakima Health District reported 201 new cases of COVID-19 — the first time the county has seen a new daily case count over 100 since mid-February.
Of recent cases and hospitalizations, 96% were among unvaccinated individuals in Yakima County, health officials said.
It's a trend that's happening statewide. Washington state has seen an average of 1,500 new cases a day of COVID-19 over the past four days. The Department of Health said that hospital occupancy is at the highest levels seen to date this year, with more than 600 people hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of more than 20% from last week. The highly contagious delta variant makes up a majority of cases in the state.
Statewide, more than 94% of all recent cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in Washingtonians 12 years of age and older involve people who have not been fully vaccinated.
Prosser Memorial Health said in a Tuesday statement that it is also seeing a “sudden and sharp increase in COVID positive patients,” the vast majority of whom are unvaccinated.
“We used to believe that only older patients with medical comorbidities were at risk. This seems to be no longer true,” Prosser’s emergency department medical director Dr. Robert Wenger said in the statement. “We are seeing young, healthy patients in their 20s who need to be admitted for oxygen. A few of these young and healthy patients have required ICU level of care.”
Vaccinated individuals can also contract the variant, but it’s far less common, according to CDC data. People who are vaccinated are eight times less likely to be infected and 25 times less likely to be hospitalized than those who are not vaccinated, a document released last week by the CDC said. Their symptoms are reported to be mild.
When vaccinated people do contract the delta variant, though, they appear just as likely to spread the virus. CDC data suggests that it is as contagious as chickenpox.
Health officials are encouraging anyone who is not vaccinated to do so, both to protect themselves and others. While vaccines protect against severe symptoms of the delta variant, they say its continued spread could lead to new variants that could “render the vaccine less effective.”
“There is no definitive evidence yet that this is occurring, but scientists around the world are closely evaluating this possibility,” said Teresa McCallion, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Health.
She said what has been seen is increasingly aggressive variants. The delta variant is more infectious than past strains, for example, while the gamma variant — also seen in Washington — causes higher hospitalization and death rates than other variants.
“The best way to combat mutations is to stop transmissions — yet another reason why we encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, if they can,” said McCallion.
As of Aug. 2, nearly more than 69% of people age 12 and older have initiated vaccination in Washington state and about 62% are fully vaccinated. In Yakima County, 58% of people 12 and older have initiated vaccination and 51.3% are fully vaccinated.
For up-to-date information on vaccines in Yakima County, go to YakimaVaccines.org.
