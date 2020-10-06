Yakima County health officials reported 16 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The county has had 12,422 coronavirus cases since mid-March, according to the Yakima Health District. The number of deaths remained at 240; there has been no new deaths reported since Friday.
Six people were hospitalized, with two people intubated.
As of Tuesday, 11,549 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 90.3 cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 12-25. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan, though additional business activities have been allowed.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday announced he would loosen some COVID-19 business restrictions, including those for restaurants and movie theaters in phase 2 and 3 counties. The state didn’t move any counties forward or backward in the four-stage reopening plan.
The governor pointed again to Yakima as a leader in the state for its turnaround in coronavirus cases. Yakima County had more than 750 cases per 100,000 in early June, the highest on the West Coast. New cases dropped after a mask directive and community-wide mask campaign took effect that month, he said.
“It changed dramatically in just a couple of weeks,” Inslee said.
Dr. Joshua Schiffer, an infectious disease researcher and modeler at the Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center, said even a modest increase in mask wearing can slow the virus down and make people safer.
People have many reasons for not wearing masks, and Schiffer said it's best to avoid lectures. A simple message is to focus on how masks protect loved ones, especially those who are elderly and immunocompromised.
“You could be protecting people you know. I just think that’s a powerful and compelling message,” he said. “And importantly there’s just no evidence whatsoever that masks are harmful in any way.”
The state Department of Health reported 90,663 COVID-19 cases in Washington as of Monday and 2,165 deaths in the state.