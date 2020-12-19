Yakima Health District officials reported 147 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, with no new deaths.
The county has had 18,598 coronavirus cases and 282 deaths since mid-March, according to the health district.
Forty-nine people were hospitalized Saturday, up six from Friday. The county has reported an average of 188 new cases per day over the past seven days.
Eight people were intubated Saturday. A total of 13,865 people have recovered.
Yakima County had about 678 cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 25-Dec. 8. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee extended sweeping restrictions through Jan. 4 in an effort to curb COVID’s statewide spread.