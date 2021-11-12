Rain totals of a half-inch or more were reported Thursday afternoon and evening for Yakima County, according to the National Weather Service’s Pendleton office.
But warmer and windier weekend weather will allow the area to dry out a bit before the next round of moisture arrives, forecasters predict.
The Yakima airport weather station received 0.6 inches of rain between midnight Thursday and midnight Friday, said Rob Brooks, a hydro-meteorological technician at the Pendleton office.
Other rain totals include 0.45 inches in Sunnyside, 0.88 inches in Ellensburg and 1.17 inches in Goldendale over the past 48 hours, through midnight on Friday.
Light rain showers were predicted for Friday afternoon in Yakima, with no more than 0.1” of precipitation expected, before warmer, sunny weather rolls in for Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures in the mid- to upper-50s, Brooks said. Southwest winds with gusts up to 20 mph are possible Sunday.
“As long as that (system) gets here and does its job, we won’t have to worry. It will give everything a chance to seep in and dry out a little bit,” he added.
There is a 40% chance of more rain on Monday, before clear and cooler weather returns next week, with high temperatures in the 40s and lows in the 20s, the weather service predicts.
