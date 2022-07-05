A new suicide and mental health crisis line launches nationwide later this month, and providers in Yakima County are ready.
Starting July 16, dialing 988 will provide help for people who are experiencing a crisis related to suicide, mental health or drug use. The hotline is collaborating with local crisis centers across the country to ensure callers can quickly be referred to local resources.
In Yakima County, Comprehensive Healthcare’s Crisis Open Line serves as one of the main resources for people going through a crisis, and its 509-575-4200 number will still be available. Calling 988 in Yakima will put someone in need of Comprehensive’s help who may not have access to its number, in touch with the Crisis Open Line. The free phone line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Jodi Daly, president and CEO of Comprehensive, said the organization is ready for the change.
“The introduction of 988 will not change our role; 988 will take immediate calls and then disseminate individuals to resources that will help quickly,” Daly said. “We are one of those resources and look forward to continuing to provide these services no matter which number is called for assistance.”
Though the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline will quickly redirect callers to different resources, phone lines like the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will continue to be reachable using their original numbers.
Aside from calling, those in need can also reach the 988 line by texting 988 or via chat inside the Suicide Prevention Lifeline website. Calling services are offered in English and Spanish while text and chat are only available in English.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.
