A transportation project aiming to create a connector from Terrace Heights to west Yakima received another financial boost from the county Tuesday.
During a regular business meeting, Yakima County commissioners approved an additional $1.75 million for the East-West Corridor, bringing the total from the county so far to $8,396,463.
The money is from the county’s Supporting Investments in Economic Diversification program, funded by retail tax revenue the Legislature annually returns to counties.
Early last month, the county granted the project $2 million in SIED funds.
The project has been in the works for nearly 20 years and is now under construction. The aim is to establish a main corridor from Butterfield Road in Terrace Heights to Frist Street in downtown Yakima and eventually to 40th Avenue.
Now, the only route is Terrace Heights Drive, which travels over the Yakima River and connects to Yakima Avenue. Having only one arterial into Terrace Heights has led to traffic congestion and wear and tear on the bridge and road, engineers have said.
Limited access also has slowed potential development in Terrace Heights, they said.
The county is responsible for the project from Terrace Heights to North First Street. From there, the city will pick it up and route it to 40th Avenue. The project is being completed in several phases.
Work is underway on a roundabout in Terrace Heights that will connect Butterfield and Keys roads, where the corridor will begin on its east end. From there, the corridor will extend over the river, under Interstate 82 and into the city.
Construction of the bridge and underpass won’t begin until 2023, when funds will be available from the $15 billion state transportation package lawmakers approved in 2015. Lawmakers earmarked $50 million of that for the East-West Corridor.