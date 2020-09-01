Yakima County leaders have devoted an additional $2.88 million to rental assistance programs countywide.
The additional funds to help landlords and tenants will be available through December. Those funds are coming from various state and federal sources, including federal CARES Act funds, county officials said in news release.
"Providing additional rental assistance not only helps those members of our community who are experiencing a loss of income due to COVID-19 and will help to prevent homelessness, it also helps keep those small landlords from losing their rental properties to foreclosure,” Commissioner Vicki Baker said in the release.
It's no secret that the county has a shortage of affordable housing, and many tenants are on fixed incomes with little savings.
There are concerns about what will happen when a statewide moratorium on evictions is lifted, said Esther Magasis, director of the county's Department of Human Services.
The moratorium was put in place to prevent evictions of those whose earnings were impacted by the pandemic.
"We aren’t going to wait until the evictions hit — we need to act now. This additional rental assistance will keep people in their homes, prevent mom-and-pop landlords from defaulting on their mortgages, and suppress a sudden rise in homelessness in our community,” Magasis said.
In July, Gov. Jay Inslee extended Washington’s eviction moratorium to Oct. 15.
The Trump administration issued a directive Tuesday halting the eviction of certain renters though the end of 2020 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.