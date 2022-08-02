No charges will be filed in connection to a complaint filed by 4th District congressional candidate Loren Culp about election numbers on a test website, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic said.
Culp, a Republican candidate from Moses Lake, contacted the Yakima Police Department on Sunday and Monday about a Yakima Herald-Republic test page that showed votes tallied and percentages from the primary, a news release from Brusic said. People came across the page through a Google search, though the information wasn’t visible on the yakimaherald.com home page.
Culp was concerned that votes had been divulged before voting ended, a violation of state law, and requested a police investigation, the news release said. The police forwarded the complaint to Brusic, who contacted Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross.
Ross confirmed that the test numbers were not election results. Ross said that no votes were tabulated for the primary election and wouldn’t be until after 8 p.m. Tuesday, as required by law, the release said.
“Ballots have not been counted in the Auditor’s Department and no one from that department (has) divulged anything to the public or to the Yakima Herald-Republic,” the news release said.
The Herald-Republic’s executive editor, Greg Halling, said the newspaper was testing its 2022 primary election web page in a duplicate website, which staff members believed was not accessible to the public.
“We build and test new content on a duplicate website that is restricted from public access, and we believed the testing to be wholly internal,” he said in a statement. “However, Google managed to see the HTML widget on our test page.”
“The page included names of candidates for local and statewide races and dummy numbers to make sure the tabulations and graphics worked,” Halling said in a statement.
The Herald-Republic changed all the dummy numbers to zero around 6:15 a.m. Monday. Halling added that the test page was still available to the public so that visitors who had already bookmarked the site could return to it Tuesday night and view election results.
“We spoke with the Washington Secretary of State’s Office and the chair of the Yakima County Republican Party, in each case explaining what had happened and apologizing for the inadvertent error,” Halling said.
The page received about 400 views before the numbers were changed to zero, according to the Herald-Republic. The web page received about 900 additional page views Monday, after the numbers had been removed.
Analytics showed that altogether, yakimaherald.com did 132,989 pageviews Monday, generated by 26,224 users.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.