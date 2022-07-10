Yakima County could see an increase in domestic violence protection orders and related cases with the implementation of a new state law intended to expand protection for survivors, officials say.
The changes included in House Bill 1320, passed in 2021, and HB 1901, its companion bill passed in 2022, are intended to make the protection order system less complex, more efficient and safer for victims.
The bills, which went into effect across the state July 1, expand the definition of domestic violence to include coercive control — a pattern of behavior that includes emotional, psychological or physical harm — and update procedures in the courts, including adding electronic filing options.
“I think it is going to change the caseload — I think it’s going to go up,” Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said in an interview. “I think we’re going to see more cases with (coercive control) as an underlying way to commit domestic violence.”
Violence and protection orders
Protection orders are an important part of safety planning for survivors of domestic violence, said Yakima YWCA Executive Director Cheri Kilty.
“Safety planning is one of the No. 1 things that we do with all survivors that we have contact with to help them think through if an abusive incident happens again, what things they can do to mitigate it, maybe to not happen or to be less severe,” Kilty said. “The protection order is one tool in that toolbox.”
Domestic violence is a prevalent issue in Yakima and throughout the county, and new or violated domestic violence protection orders frequently come across the desk of local judges, along with misdemeanor or felony intimate partner violence cases.
Nearly 1,000 incidents of intimate partner violence have been reported in 2022 in the city of Yakima alone, with 2,141 total incidents reported since the Yakima Police Department launched its intimate partner violence data dashboard in June 2021.
Of that total, about 1,300 incidents were verbal-only, meaning no physical violence was reported, the dashboard shows.
Yakima County has recorded 225 completed domestic violence and other civil protection cases so far in 2022, according to Washington court caseload data.
In 2021, Yakima County saw 646 total protection order cases. Of those, 538 were from domestic violence, according to Washington court caseload data.
Kilty said protection orders give law enforcement and the courts an opportunity to hold an abuser accountable and keep the parties separate for a set amount of time.
“A lot of survivors we work with really need that abuser to stay away from them so they can figure out what they are going to do next. It gives both parties a little bit of breathing room,” Kilty said. “Unfortunately, many abusers will violate that order.”
Brusic said domestic violence cases appear on the Superior and District Court dockets on a daily basis through new protection orders or violations of existing protection orders.
“We see violations of these cases all the time,” he said. “What it tells us is that the orders that are signed by the court, the orders of having to stay away from individuals that have been abused, or physically or sexually assaulted, they are being disregarded oftentimes by the perpetrators — multiple times.”
Since January 2021, the county’s District, Juvenile and Superior Courts have had about 890 cases involving violations of protection orders, including those for domestic violence, Brusic said.
“That’s a lot of domestic violence, just on those cases — those are just violations of no-contact orders,” he said. “Then you still have the domestic violence underlying felony or misdemeanor that makes that up.”
The process
When someone comes to the YWCA looking to obtain a protection order, Kilty said advocates in her office describe the process and have the survivor explain what is happening with their partner or family member. The survivor then writes the statement, with some guidance from the YWCA advocate.
“We help guide them through that process because we want them to highlight the (parts) of their story that fit within the definition and the purpose of a protection order so the court can understand what’s been happening,” Kilty said.
The domestic violence protection order is one of six civil protection orders a person can get in Washington. People can also obtain protection orders for vulnerable adults, anti-harassment, sexual assault, stalking and extreme risk.
Before July 1, a petition for a protection order had to be filed in person at the clerk’s office. Brusic said someone filing an order related to domestic violence can get on the court docket quickly, oftentimes the next day if a temporary restraining order is being considered.
If that happens, the survivor makes their pitch to the court for temporary protection and the court schedules a hearing two weeks out to hear from the person named in the order, Brusic said. If the court finds reason or necessity for the order, protection is set for a year, he said.
“That’s why it’s really important for people who are on the other end of domestic violence to be proactive in trying to obtain these orders to try to gain some of that safety back that they’ve lost through the cycle of violence,” Brusic said.
In the case of someone arrested on suspicion of intimate partner violence, Brusic said the court would ask that there be a domestic violence or sexual assault protection order for the victim.
“In almost all of these cases that we deal with, once someone is arrested, the domestic violence protection order is entered into if, in fact, it fits the definition,” he said.
Coercive control
A key change included in HB 1901 is the addition of coercive control to the definition of domestic violence, which bolsters and expands protection for victims of domestic violence.
The definition covers behaviors that weren’t previously included when considering entering a civil protection order, such as threatening to damage or damaging property; humiliation, threats or surveillance using technology; displaying or threatening to harm someone using a weapon; harming family, friends or pets; isolating someone from family and friends; controlling important documents or finances; or using psychological aggression.
According to the legislation, the behavior must unreasonably interfere with a person’s free will and liberty. It also says coercive control does not include steps taken to protect a person or children from harm.
Brusic, who served on the legislative committee for the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys and discussed the direction of these changes during the most recent legislative session, called the change “good law.”
“You and I can agree that coercive control really is at the heart of domestic violence,” Brusic said. “We know that domestic violence is about control. The perpetrator is always in a position to try to control the victim.”
The legislation was drafted with input from the Gender and Justice Commission. Brusic said that group focused the law on the nature of domestic violence: violence against women and violence against children, he said.
Brusic said opponents voiced concern that the definition was too broad, that it could be used to bring people under criminal conduct that would be less than what is normal or be used aggressively by intimate partners or children. It was meant to be broad, he said, to try to capture more behaviors and bring more people under the net of domestic violence.
“Ultimately, it passed because I think everybody else really agreed that though it could be broad, it’s necessary because of the nature of domestic violence as a whole,” he said.
Unintended consequences
Kilty said the change means YWCA advocates will be able to explain to survivors that the protection order process now covers threats, intimidation and emotional or psychological harm, where in the past it has prioritized physical abuse.
Kilty hears stories from survivors that include a wide range of threats, she said, including threats of physical harm to themselves, children, pets and other family members, threats to take the children, or threats to portray the survivor as the problem person in the relationship.
“Now we’ll be able to help them expand their own statement when they apply for a protection order to include some of those activities to illustrate that pattern of abuse and how it runs the whole gamut of the whole person: your physical, mental and emotional health,” she said.
Kilty said the expanded definition could be helpful to survivors by allowing the criminal justice system to do more about the threatening and manipulative behaviors that weren’t previously addressed, but it could also lead to unintended consequences.
“Because intimidation and some of these more nebulous behaviors are hard to see versus bruises or marks on your body or severe injuries, it seems like there’s a potential for abusers to use that to continue to get survivors in trouble,” Kilty said.
Abusers already try to manipulate the criminal justice system to blame the victim, she said, and the new definition may be another way to do so.
Brusic said the county doesn’t have a way to keep perpetrators from using the legal system against a survivor of domestic violence outside its normal authority to investigate allegations.
He said the way to avoid those instances is for victims to speak up and seek help or call police if they have been assaulted; for law enforcement to be trained on the issues of domestic violence and to fully investigate the cases, including working with the victim and any witnesses; and for prosecutors to aggressively prosecute, obtain evidence and get a conviction.
“That’s the stopgap,” Brusic said. “Those three components have to work together: the victim and any other witnesses, the law enforcement agency and the investigation, and we as a prosecutor’s office in terms of charging and trying those cases.”
He also said there may be places to tighten the language of the definition if specific scenarios come before the court down the line.
Electronic filing
As another part of the legislation, courts must provide an electronic submission option for filing a protection order and give judicial officers electronic access to any protection orders filed in the state.
Brusic said the change, spurred by the pandemic, will be tremendously helpful for victims.
“This is critically important,” he said. “The accessibility, not only to file but to then track it as it goes through the judicial system, is an incredible difference.”
County clerks and Superior Courts across the state have to have the electronic system in place by Jan. 1, while other limited jurisdiction courts have until Jan. 1, 2026, to implement the system.
Protection orders can still be submitted in person, or by mail if people are incarcerated or otherwise unable to file in person or remotely, the legislation says.
Kilty said filing a protection order electronically is a safer option for people who may be afraid to go to the courthouse and risk seeing their intimate partner in public.
“It’s very scary to go in person like that, even with an advocate or friends supporting them,” she said.
It is also a better alternative for people who are physically unable to go in person because of severe injuries, she said.
“It just gives more options for people to be able to get the protection order,” Kilty said.
Superior Court Director Jessica Humphreys said the court is collaborating with the Yakima County Clerk’s Office and local law enforcement to work out the process for electronic filing, notification and service.
“It’s all new, so we’re trying to develop the best process we can,” she said.
Other changes
In addition to the broad adjustments meant to make the system less complex and more efficient, the legislation touches on some specific items, like training for judges and court staff — which must be evidence-based, trauma-informed and discuss coercive control — and the continuity of judicial officers throughout the process so there’s a greater familiarity with the case history.
Humphreys said the state Administrative Office of the Courts sometimes offers training for judges and court staff, but they aren’t specifically trauma-informed.
She said the county is working on a training plan.
“We’re still trying to make sure that we have workflows in process to be able to help the public through these changes when they come into play,” Humphreys said. “We’re more focused on that right now, but the training piece, it will come.”
The legislation also says changes to record management could help in other areas, like ensuring compliance with timely and comprehensive firearms relinquishment.
Kilty said many survivors talk about the risk of having guns in the home.
“Threatening with a firearm or to use a firearm even if they don’t see it is a frequent thing, unfortunately, that people do experience,” she said.
Brusic said firearm relinquishment is an area of improvement for Yakima County.
“Quite frankly, really, our procedures need to be bolstered,” Brusic said. “We need to reassess and figure out a better way.”
On the topic of training judges, Kilty said the YWCA has provided training for court staff in the past and follows a trauma-informed model of providing help.
“I think trauma-informed care is sort of understanding what somebody’s been through and supporting them where they’re at, without judgment or bias or anything else that gets in the way of just helping somebody navigate through their own life,” she said.
Brusic said the county was working to get information about the legislation to all its partners, including county offices, local governments and law enforcement.
He said he is sending communication to area law enforcement about the changes so the agencies have an understanding of coercive control and any new procedures. The county is also putting together a packet with more information for internal offices, he said.
