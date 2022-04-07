Yakima County is accepting applications for 2022 American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The county plans to distribute a portion of its allocated federal funds through an annual grant process in 2022, 2023 and 2024, according to the county’s website. Projects will be ranked and approved by county commissioners. Commissioner LaDon Linde said priorities include public safety, public health and infrastructure.
Examples of possible projects include:
• Programs, services and capital expenditures for affordable housing, childcare facilities, schools and hospitals that support an eligible COVID-19 public health or economic response.
• Cybersecurity
• Investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure to improve access to clean drinking water, to support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and to expand affordable access to broadband internet.
• Projects to restore and bolster public safety sector capacity such as law enforcement officers, dispatchers, firefighters and emergency medical responders which support government’s ability to deliver critical COVID-19 services.
Commissioner Amanda McKinney said county officials worked with officials in Clallam County and the city of Monroe on the process.
Applications must be submitted online by 4:30 p.m. June 24. Applications received after this date will not qualify for 2022 grant funding, according to the notice.
The county was allocated $48.8 million in ARPA funds in 2021 for pandemic response and economic recovery. It received $24.4 million in May 2021, and the remainder will be received in May 2022. The 2022 grants are expected to be awarded by Sept. 30.
The application, eligibility requirements and other resources are available at www.yakimacounty.us/2668/American-Rescue-Plan-ARPA-Act.
