Wineries, breweries and agritourism operations could see new rules governing food, lodging and events under a proposal that drew significant debate at the Yakima County Planning Commission on Wednesday.
After a virtual meeting that had more than 40 participants, planning commission members said they will keep accepting comments and discuss the issue again in March.
“A lot of things were said tonight, there’s a lot for people to look at,” commission chairman Doug Mayo said. “We’ll continue this until March 9 and have deliberations and hopefully a decision and recommendation (to the Yakima County Board of Commissioners).”
Much of Wednesday’s discussion centered on three issues among dozens of proposed rule changes: Allowing wineries to prepare and serve meals; reducing the number of lodgings at agritourism operations from 12 to six; and requiring wineries, breweries and distilleries to obtain a special event permit if an activity or gathering attracts more than 100 people.
County planners Noelle Madera and Oliva Story began the meeting by stressing the proposal is meant to clarify regulations and rules for wineries, breweries and distilleries in agriculturally-zoned land throughout Yakima County. This will help both agritourism businesses and the neighbors who surround them, they said.
The changes drew a mix of opinions, both from the wineries and neighbors.
Concerns
Several winery owners disagreed the rules will help, including Sal Leone of Silver Lake Winery in Zillah, a longtime winemaker who owns or has owned wineries and breweries across Washington. He noted that King County established new regulations with similar goals, but instead of helping agritourism businesses, the new rules forced several to close.
Leone and several other winery owners questioned why businesses classified as wineries would be limited to food trucks providing meals, and would not be allowed to have full kitchens.
“The wine business has changed over the years — now, it’s really an experience. It’s not just walking into a bar to get a taste of wine,” Leone said. “Food makes the environment safer, too. It reduces overconsumption.”
Kent VanArnam of VanArnam Vineyards near Zillah was part of an agritourism advisory group that met with Story during 2021 and provided feedback on the county’s proposal. He praised the process and liked several aspects of the plan, including expanding what events would be permitted at wineries.
But like Leone, he noted the importance of allowing wineries, breweries and distilleries to serve food to their visitors.
“We’ll be getting an (agritourism) designation for the sole purpose of having food,” VanArnam said. “A lot of wineries that don’t have food now will be wanting it in the future. Help us out – make it a little bit easier for wineries to make a go of it as businesses.”
Wes Teslo of J Bell Cellars in Zillah and Paul Beveridge of Wilridge Winery northwest of Yakima said restrictions on the number of lodgings and the number of people at weekly or monthly events at wineries would further limit Yakima County’s agritourism industry.
“Location-wise, beauty-wise, quality-of-fruit-wise, we are world class here … But we’re not attracting many new wineries,” Teslo said. “(Tourists) drive on our roads, from Seattle and Portland, they drive on our roads and go through to Walla Walla.”
Lodging and events
Teslo agreed with Beveridge’s comment that lodgings are an important way for wineries and breweries to generate revenue while filling a need for tourists.
“Six (lodgings) is not cost-effective if you’re going to have rooms. Leaving the number at 12 makes more sense,” he added. “Sports events can fill up Yakima hotel rooms. We’ve had visitors who want to stay overnight and they have trouble finding rooms.”
County planning official Thomas Carroll said hotels are not permitted in agriculture zoning, which does not have the water, sewer or other utilities needed to deal with those types of large facilities.
“You just can’t have hotels in the ag zone,” Carroll said. “That’s why planning staff reduced it from 12 or over to six (lodgings).”
Regarding the 100-person limit for regular events at wineries, breweries and distilleries, Leone said he regularly hosts weddings that exceed that number.
“We’ve had many weddings going back to the 1980s, and the vast majority are over 100 people. You need to increase (the limit) to at least 150 – that will accommodate most weddings,” he said. “And by the way, over 40 years, there hasn’t been one complaint (from neighbors).”
Some neighbors support stricter rules and enforcement. Maria Jett, who lives adjacent to Wilridge Winery, said there should be limits on noise level and how late concerts and other events are allowed to continue into the evening.
“There currently is no limit to the noise level a concert venue can produce before 10 p.m. Do you have any plans to change that so neighbors aren’t imprisoned by encroaching sound at all times?” Jett asked.
Enforcement
She also was concerned that neighbors often must document and report violations because county planning officials don’t work at night or on weekends, when violations occur.
“What is your plan to keep me from having to go out and collect evidence and send it to you so that you have an accurate understanding of what's happening? This has been a problem for me for years,” Jett said. “Compliance has always been a problem. How are you going to address this when you already can't keep up with what's going on?
Carroll replied that Yakima County does not have the staff to constantly monitor wineries or immediately investigate neighbor complaints, which is why clearer rules and updated regulations are needed.
“We’ve had people take photos, shoot video, count cars and call the sheriff about noise problems,” Carroll said. “Code enforcement doesn’t operate on the weekend, so it’s very difficult for us to avoid all of these he said/she said (situations).”
Not all neighbors are upset with agritourism. Sally Rose and her husband, Warren, own an apple orchard in Naches Heights, near Wilridge Winery and Cowiche Creek Brewing Company.
“We need to refine the rules to more fully support agritourism than they do right now,” Rose said. “We’ve got this jewel and we need to support this amazing place and allow these businesses to flourish.
“I’ve enjoyed visiting the wineries … and most of the people I’ve met at these places are from Seattle. Let’s bring these people into our community,” she added. “Why would Yakima County try to curb these places?”
Madera said the county’s agritourism proposal and minutes of previous meetings on the issue are available online at yakimacounty.us/2500/Agritourism.
Written comments on the issue will be accepted through 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, and the planning commission will deliberate and consider its recommendation on the proposal at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 – which also will be a virtual meeting.
A final decision on the rules rests with the board of commissioners, which will have its own set of study sessions, public hearings and deliberation, planning commission chairman Mayo said.
“This is a step in that process, but it’s not the final step, the final decision,” Mayo told those participating in Wednesday’s public hearing.
