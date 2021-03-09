Property taxes can be paid without stepping foot in the Yakima County courthouse, thanks to a drive-thru payment service.
The drive-thru is on the east side of North First Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue, according to a county news release.
The first half of this year’s property taxes are due April 30. Payments can be made at the drive-thru from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Those paying will interact with a clerk via video screen and payments are only accepted in cash or check, the release said.
Payments still can be made in the treasurer’s office on the first floor of the at the courthouse at 128 N. Second St.
Online payments can be made at yes.co.yakima.wa.us/ascend. Payments also can be made by phone, 866-888-0989.