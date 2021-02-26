An exhibition at the Yakima Valley Museum highlighting four female artists was ready to open when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a statewide stay-at-home order.
That was in late March 2020. The museum has been closed ever since, even when Yakima County moved in mid-October into Phase 2 of the state reopening plan, and museums could open with limited capacity. That lasted just a few months until rising case counts landed all counties back in Phase 1. All have since moved into Phase 2, allowing museums to reopen again.
Late fall and winter are the slowest months for most area museums, and some would have closed anyway. The Maryhill Museum of Art near Goldendale, in neighboring Klickitat County, is normally open from mid-March to mid-November. It will reopen March 15 on its usual seasonal schedule, but officials strongly encourage timed-entry tickets purchased online because of the pandemic. Capacity will be limited, with no group tours.
Also following a seasonal schedule, volunteers with Yakima Valley Trolleys, which is considered a museum, will be inspecting and clearing the track in Selah Gap later in March, in preparation for possible resumption of trolley service. Volunteers usually begin providing rides from Yakima to Selah around Memorial Day. They don't know if that will happen at that time, though.
With Yakima County in Phase 2 of the state's latest reopening plan, other museums have been moving toward reopening. The McAllister Museum of Aviation in Yakima has provided pre-arranged private tours of just a few people at a time, and its gift shop has been open a couple days a week.
The gift shop at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center in Toppenish, which is a combination of different businesses, is also open with restrictions.
New museum features
Administrators at the Yakima Valley Museum plan to reopen in April. The date hasn't been set, said Executive Director Peter Arnold, but will be soon. When the museum reopens depends on when some work under way is complete. Staff have been using the time for remodeling, moving displays and other tasks.
"We'll probably have to make a final decision in a couple weeks, mid-March," Arnold said.
One exhibition has been ready for nearly a year. Set to open March 28, 2020, the "Divergent Voices — Common Ground" exhibition features artwork by Deborah Ann, Cheryl H. Hahn, Carolyn Nelson and Laura Wise. It was scheduled to be on display in conjunction with a centennial celebration of the passage of the 19th Amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote.
Related events didn't happen because of the pandemic, and though the exhibition is highlighted online, it hasn't reached a wide audience. It's ready for visitors. So is "Couture," an exhibition of original fashion designs by Carolyn Schactler.
A professor of apparel design at Central Washington University in Ellensburg for 28 years, Schactler has multiple national and international apparel design awards for her creations. The exhibit was scheduled to open May 9 in the Gilbert Family Gallery. Heath Lambe, the museum’s curator of exhibits, and Schactler were going to start building the six-month-long exhibit in April.
Instead, they have been working on it over the past few months. Eleven of Schactler's 20 designs on display stand on motorized platforms and rotate slowly when motion sensors are triggered by people moving closer. The exhibition also includes large photos of other designs and what inspired them.
Adjacent to that gallery is another where "Land of Joy and Sorrow: Japanese Pioneers in the Yakima Valley" was on display for several years. It was dismantled last fall and the gallery will host a mountaineering exhibit later this year. Lambe will start bringing in pieces of the exhibit as soon as painting and sanding is done, Arnold said.
The exhibit on the Valley's Japanese communities is moving to a smaller, permanent space. That work will be completed after Lambe finishes the mountaineering exhibit, Arnold said. The parquet floor in the area where the Japanese exhibit will go has been refinished, along with other sections of parquet floor throughout the museum.
Other work includes new signage in English and Spanish, a large photo mural and new videos in the apple exhibit, along with new text panels. That's part of a long-term effort to decrease the amount of text, make it more relevant and print it in a larger font on panels throughout the museum.
Though most of the museum will be reopening, there won't be any events and the Children's Underground will remain closed, Arnold said.
Steps toward reopening
The McAllister Museum of Aviation had reopened when Yakima County moved into Phase 2 the first time, but supporters were discouraged when they had to close again with the move back into Phase 1. So for now, they'll continue to operate as if they are in Phase 1, said Roberta Dell, office manager.
"We are not open to the public, but we have retail sales and private tours," said Dell, who comes in twice a week, usually Thursday and Friday. If people are at the door while she's there, she will let them come in and look through the museum. She prefers that people schedule small private tours ahead of time, though, at a cost of $2 per person.
Dell is the museum's only paid employee. She started working for Yakima aviation legend Charlie McAllister in 1980. Dell doesn't mind leading tours, but has other work to do.
"We don't have any docents at this point. Most of our docents are of retirement age and older, and COVID is a real concern for them," Dell said.
Though it didn't happen last summer, the museum usually hosts a series of fly-ins featuring historic aircraft. Dell is unsure if those will happen this summer, not only because of state rules but also pilots' concern for their health.
For now, museum officials will wait and see if it looks like Yakima County will stay in Phase 2. They will likely discuss the issue more around mid-March, Dell said, and possibly decide on when and how to reopen. Updated information will be posted on the museum website, Dell said.
"We would probably do something similar to November — less hours and less days in a week until we get into late May. Winter hours, so to speak," she said.
Volunteers at the Central Washington Agricultural Museum in Union Gap also briefly went back to work when Yakima County moved into Phase 2 the first time. That stopped with the new state reopening plan, but volunteers have since returned with the recent move back into Phase 2, and are following a plan set up for the first time, said museum president Nick Schultz.
The mostly outdoor museum at the base of Ahtanum Ridge features more than 150 antique tractors and more than 1,000 pieces of historic machinery. That means volunteers always have something to work on, rebuild, fix or fix up.
"We've got 17 acres so we can spread out pretty good. We broke the volunteers up into pods — eight pods, each in a different building. We can have up to five volunteers per pod," Schultz said. "Then they have to go through a procedure — temperature check, a symptom sheet, then go to their pod and have to stay in their pod. They bring their own coffee."
Though volunteers work year-round, the museum is normally closed from Nov. 1 through April 1, Schultz noted. They aren't sure at this point when it will reopen, but they have a plan for how that will happen.
"We're working on a drive-through of the museum. ... we have a booklet we give them. It explains everything along this route they take," Schultz said. "That's how we're going to open first until we get clearance for larger groups —buildings closed but grounds open."