Casting ballots should get easier in certain Yakima County communities.
County elections officials have entered agreements with or are in discussions with at least five cities — Tieton, Naches, Selah, Union Gap and Wapato — to install outdoor ballot drop boxes in the first three months of this year, replacing ballot boxes inside city buildings, County Auditor Charles Ross said.
“Our goal is to do the entire county,” Ross said. “Surely we are marching our way down the Valley.”
Selah’s City Council is expected to vote on a contract for an outdoor box at its Tuesday meeting, while Naches approved one earlier this month.
The drop boxes would be similar to the smaller boxes the county installed in Parker and White Swan.
The county has larger outdoor ballot boxes in Yakima, Toppenish and Sunnyside, while Granger, Moxee, Selah, Union Gap, Tieton, Naches and Zillah are using indoor ballot boxes. There is also an indoor ballot box in the Yakima County Courthouse.
Ross said the county began installing the smaller boxes in 2017, but expected to phase them out after prepaid ballot mailers were introduced in 2018 under a $1.2 million state grant to cover the return postage on ballots.
The Legislature has not changed the rules on prepaid ballots, Ross said, but people still use the boxes in their communities. In the November 2019 election, 235 voters used the box at Selah City Hall, with 115 ballots dropped off at the Union Gap box.
While the boxes proved to be convenient with voters, city hall — or the library, in Wapato’s case — had to remain open until 8 p.m. Election Day, the deadline for submitting ballots. In Naches, that job fell to Town Administrator Jeff Ranger and Mayor Paul Williams.
“It just makes it easier for us to have the ballot box outside,” Ranger said. Without it, he said people would have to drive to Yakima to cast a ballot, or mail it in.
In Tieton, it was a busier election cycle, particularly with the coronavirus, said Clerk/Treasurer Fred Muñoz.
“We never had so many people dropping off ballots before,” Muñoz said. “With the pandemic, nobody wants to go to town or anywhere.”
Selah Clerk/Treasurer Dale Novobielski told council members at their Jan. 12 meeting that the proposition is attractive for the city.
“It would be beneficial. We have to close (for city business on election night) at 5 p.m., but we have to have someone at the door to get the ballots,” Novobielski said.
Ross said the election workers will also have better access to the boxes, and will get votes from those communities into the system more quickly. And moving the boxes outdoors mean people can cast ballots any time, regardless of whether the city building is open.
The boxes cost $7,376, with the costs divided between the state, county and city/district. The state and county bear the bulk of the cost, with the local cost calculated on a proportional basis. Selah, for example, would pay about $253 for its box, according to county documents, while Naches is paying just under $30.