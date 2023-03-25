Yakima County misreported hundreds of millions of dollars in 2021, according to the state Auditor’s Office.
But no money was missing or misappropriated, according to the report that covered January through December 2021.
“This finding, there was no loss of funds,” said county Finance Director Craig Warner. “This is just a reporting issue.”
The county understated asset retirement obligations as well as fiduciary assets and liabilities in 2021. Decommissioning obligations were understated up to $1,080,000 for three monitoring wells — gas and water — that year and $418,369,051 in assets and $418,906,743 in liabilities were overstated, the report said.
Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde said those reporting errors came amid a complete software change in the finance department. There also was turnover in staff as the county was experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic.
“New people in a new job with new software and a pandemic,” Linde said. “It was the perfect storm.”
Linde said the reporting problems have already been fixed.
Warner said part of the problem related to new accounting standards and when they were to be implemented.
For example, the county planned to make changes to decommissioning obligations in 2022, but the state required the reporting changes to occur in 2021, he said.
Some of the finances were simply reported in the wrong places, Warner said.
Implementing the new software was a huge undertaking and it took time for the county to set it up, Warner said.
The county responded with actions it will take to correct and improve financial reporting, including updating to the new reporting standards, the audit said.
