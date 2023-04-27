Now that the Legislature failed to change the state's drug possession law, Yakima County officials plan to devise a local ordinance establishing penalties for those caught with illicit drugs.
“The mayors of a lot of cities wanted to go down this road,” Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic said. “Keeping it a misdemeanor as House Democrats wanted is just not going to work.”
The dilemma began in 2021, when the state Supreme Court deemed the state’s felony drug possession law unconstitutional in what is known as the Blake decision. In response, Legislators approved a stopgap measure classifying simple drug possession a misdemeanor.
That measure sunsets on July 1, leaving local governments tasked with devising their own drug possession laws unless lawmakers can hammer one out during a special legislative session.
The city of Toppenish in the Lower Valley enacted its own drug law but it focuses on public use rather than simple drug possession.
Brusic said the absence of a state law could allow local governments to return drug possession to a felony classification.
Whether such a move would face legal challenges is unknown, he said.
“That’s always a risk,” Brusic said. “We are not quite sure how this will play out in the end because we’ve never done this. This is new ground for us, and no one knows how it’s going to shake out but it’s allowable under the current law.”
Brusic said one thing’s for sure: The current legislative measure hasn’t worked.
“Since law changed in 2021, none of us county prosecutors – 39 prosecutors (statewide) – have been able to file a charge,” he said.
Offenders are directed to treatment services and face misdemeanor charges after a third offense. But they are not forced to follow through with any treatment recommendations and there’s no real tracking system documenting it, Brusic said.
Lawmakers have placed a strong emphasis on treatment without any prosecutorial muscle in getting violators to comply with treatment requirements, he said.
“They see it as a social problem and they don’t want incarceration,” Brusic said. “I don’t agree with that. It is a social problem but it’s also a criminal justice problem.”
Community impacts
Brusic and Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell have long said drugs are a huge factor in Yakima County crime.
Robbery, thefts, property crime, violence and overdoses all relate to drug use, Brusic said.
“These are the things that are taking part,” he said.
Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said the law change has skewed crime statistics. He said 2021 statistics showed drug violations down 53% compared to the previous year with drug equipment violations down 45.3%.
“Although Yakima experienced strong drops in crime, these are far more likely related to officers not able to enforce prior laws then a belief that we saw that huge a reduction in use of narcotics,” Murray said.
Most addicts do not change until they are held accountable and “removing consequences hurts both the community and the person abusing drugs,” Murray said.
Yakima experienced that on Jan. 24, when 21-year-old Jarid Haddock went on a shooting rampage at a Circle K at the corner of East Nob Hill Boulevard and South 18th Street.
He shot and killed two people while they were getting deli food inside the convenience store, then shot and killed a man who was sitting in his parked SUV at the gas pumps.
After hours at large, Haddock’s rage turned inward and he shot himself in the head. His mother said his meth use had dramatically increased over the past several months and that he’d been “acting crazy,” according to court documents.
There’s more than violence. Drugs have become more potent and are cheaper. Overdose deaths in Yakima County have increased.
There were 98 overdose deaths in the county in 2021, up from 73 in 2020. Last year there were 81 overdose deaths, according to the coroner’s annual reports.
“My sincere hope is that our elected representatives work together to come to a common-sense agreement,” Murray said.
A local ordinance
Yakima County Commissioners say they welcome discussions about a local ordinance if lawmakers fail to produce a statewide fix in a special session this year.
Commissioner LaDon Linde lawmakers' failure to accomplish that in the regular session “is mind-boggling.”
“Drug use and abuse significantly impact our health care system, our homeless population, and our prison population,” Linde said. “In my opinion, substance abuse may be the single biggest issue our county faces.”
Commissioner Kyle Curtis agrees.
“We see deadly drug usage on our streets and it is one of the most pressing public safety issues our community faces,” Curtis said. “I will work with law enforcement, legal and staff to adopt reasonable regulations which lead with compassion and emphasize treatment while also holding individuals accountable for their actions.”
But that may come at a price, Brusic said.
Drug testing has to be done to prove a substance is illegal. Brusic doubts the state criminal lab would without a statewide law.
“What happens then?” Brusic said. “Where do we get the money for testing? Do we go to a private testing? That’s going to be exceptionally expensive.”
That’s not all. There are also staffing issues in the county’s law and justice system that need to be overcome as well as enforcement issues concerning illegal possession, he said.
An additional sales tax could help but Brusic said he has yet to discuss that with commissioners.
“The creation and enforcement for Yakima County regarding drug possession will not come cheap,” he said. “However, I believe it’s extremely important for Yakima County to work on this and that we go down this road. Drugs, in my opinion, are the major driving force of crime in Yakima County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.