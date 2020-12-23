The Washington State Bar Association awarded this year’s “Outstanding Judge” award posthumously to Yakima County’s Michael McCarthy.
McCarthy, who died in February after a battle with bladder cancer, served more than 20 years in Yakima County’s superior and district courts.
William Hyslop, the United States attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, said the award is presented for outstanding service to the bench and for special contributions to the legal profession.
He defined an outstanding judge as someone bright, able to set aside ego and agenda, respectful to the justice system, and capable of determining law applicable to cases and legal precedents. An outstanding judge also has to be a good listener and fair, he said.
Hyslop, in an announcement via Youtube, said McCarthy exemplified those traits.
“He was widely respected as a jurist, as a dynamic and outstanding judge, and he made a lasting positive impact on the legal community in Yakima County,” Hyslop said. “We honor his service to the bench, to the public, to the bar, and to the legal profession.”
Yakima Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock said McCarthy was “quite a character,” with an East Coast accent, a sense of humor and a frequent twinkle in his eye.
“When you saw him coming, you knew if there was a twinkle in his eye, he was going to say something brilliant and generally quite funny,” she said.
Other Yakima County Superior Court judges who knew McCarthy classified him as one of the finest minds in Yakima’s legal community, a hard worker, and someone dedicated to being well-reasoned and fair.
Daniel Clark, treasurer for the Washington State Bar Association, said he nominated McCarthy for the award to recognize McCarthy’s 40 years of public service.
Christina McCarthy, McCarthy’s wife, said during the award announcement that her husband’s impact had extended beyond the courtroom. He had taught criminal justice classes at Heritage University, and many of his former students showed up for his memorial, Christina McCarthy said.
“He just became almost like a pillar down there,” she said. “So many kids came to his memorial, and a couple of them even spoke about how he had changed their lives.”
Quinn Dalan, the executive director and CEO at Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services, agreed with the decision to recognize McCarthy. Dalan, who practiced in front of McCarthy as both a prosecutor and defense attorney, said he could seem "gruff and no-nonsense" at first.
"But the more you got to know Judge McCarthy, you realized that he was very concerned about prosecutors seeking justice and not wasting community resources and defendant's rights," Dalan said. "As a career prosecutor, he demanded excellence of all prosecutors and had little patience for antics that were less than above-board."
Dalan said she considered McCarthy "honest and funny."
"Judge McCarthy valued what he brought to the table — good lawyering, honesty and quick wit," Dalan said.