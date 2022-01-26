Yakima County jobless rate hits another 31-year low in December

The final nine months of 2021 saw year-over-year increases in nonfarm employment and a decline in monthly unemployment rates in Yakima County.
Yakima County also recorded the lowest December unemployment rate in at least 31 years.
Don Meseck, regional labor economist with the state’s Employment Security Department, said every month from April through December 2021 showed an expansion in nonfarm jobs and a decrease in monthly unemployment from the previous year, as the Yakima Valley continues to rebound from COVID-19 business closures and restrictions.
“This labor force expansion coupled with a contraction in the number of unemployed pushed Yakima County’s unemployment rate down from 8.3% in December 2020 (during COVID-19 related layoffs) to 5.9% in December 2021 — encouraging economic news,” Meseck said.
“However, the number of residents in Yakima County’s labor force in December 2021 was still less than it was prior to the COVID-19-induced recession,” he added.
This December’s 125,894 Yakima County workers were 1.3% less than the 127,557 residents in the labor force in December 2019.
But overall, the Employment Security Department statistics released Tuesday show positive economic news for the region, with December’s 5.9% unemployment rate the lowest for the month since data began to be recorded electronically in 1990, Meseck said. The same was true for the November 2021 Yakima County jobless rate of 5.2%.
It continues the nine-month trend of monthly unemployment rates that are well below the jobless rate of the previous year (and in most cases, lower than the corresponding month of 2019). The turnaround began in April 2021, when the 7.3% unemployment rate was more than half of the previous year’s 14.8% figure, which was recorded as widespread restrictions and business closures began amid the pandemic’s arrival in spring 2020.
The statewide unemployment rate also declined steeply over the past year, with Washington’s jobless rate falling from 6.6% in December 2020 to 3.8% this December.
Yakima County’s 5.9% December jobless rate is second-highest among the state’s 39 counties, trailing only northeast Washington’s Ferry County (7%). Asotin County, in the state’s southeast corner, had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.7%.
Regarding the nine-month upsurge in nonfarm jobs, Meseck reported that four sectors — construction, retail trade, leisure and hospitality, and local government — led the way in Yakima County job growth.
Year-over-year construction employment decreased for 12 months, from April 2020 through March 2021, before increasing each of the past nine months, he noted, with about 4,300 construction industry jobs in December 2021 compared to 4,100 the previous December.
Manufacturing jobs increased by 400 jobs, or 5.1%, in Yakima County over the past year, with 8,200 manufacturing employees reported in December 2021 compared to 7,800 in December 2020.
Employment in the local government sector either stabilized or increased, year over year, from April through December 2021, Meseck reported. This job category, which includes public primary and secondary schools, police and fire departments, local health departments/clinics, courts and Native American organizations, registered 14,100 jobs in December 2021, up by 800 jobs (6%) since the previous December.
Finally, Yakima County’s leisure and hospitality businesses have seen the largest rebound from pandemic-related economic woes, although employment has not yet returned to “pre-COVID” days, Meseck said.
Preliminary estimates indicate a “strong” 27.4% upturn from December 2020 (6,200 jobs) to December 2021 (7,900 jobs), Meseck reported, continuing the nine-month rebound seen in many economic sectors from April through December. But the most recent figure remains 200 jobs less than the 8,100 Yakima County leisure and hospitality jobs tallied in December 2019.
For a complete monthly economic report for Washington state, visit esd.wa.gov/labormarketinfo/monthly-employment-report.
